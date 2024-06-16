https://sputnikglobe.com/20240616/zelensky-not-person-to-sign-agreements-on-ukraine-with-it-would-be-illegitimate---kremlin--1118984464.html
Zelensky Not Person to Sign Agreements on Ukraine With, It Would Be Illegitimate - Kremlin
Zelensky Not Person to Sign Agreements on Ukraine With, It Would Be Illegitimate - Kremlin
Volodymyr Zelensky is not the right person with whom to fix agreements on Ukraine in writing, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Volodymyr Zelensky is not the right person with whom to fix agreements on Ukraine in writing, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.Russian President Vladimir Putin is not rejecting the possibility of negotiations with Ukraine and notes the legitimate authorities there, Peskov added.Zelensky came to power in Ukraine under the flag of peace, after the peace initiatives of Russian President Vladimir Putin it will become clear whether Zelensky is ready for anything not to further aggravate the situation, Peskov said.Peskov said that the situation for the Kiev regime on the front is getting worse.
On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would immediately cease fire and declare its readiness for negotiations with Ukraine after Kiev withdraws troops from the territory of new regions of Russia.
Volodymyr Zelensky is not the right person with whom to fix agreements on Ukraine in writing, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"This is not the person with whom you can fix agreements in writing, because de jure the agreement would be illegitimate," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is not rejecting the possibility of negotiations with Ukraine and notes the legitimate authorities there, Peskov added.
Zelensky came to power in Ukraine under the flag of peace, after the peace initiatives of Russian President Vladimir Putin
it will become clear whether Zelensky is ready for anything not to further aggravate the situation, Peskov said.
Peskov said that the situation for the Kiev regime on the front is getting worse.
"Probably, a politician who puts the interests of the homeland above his own, and even above his masters, would think about such a proposal," Peskov said, commenting on the Ukrainian authorities' reaction to Putin's proposal.