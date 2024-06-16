https://sputnikglobe.com/20240616/zelensky-not-person-to-sign-agreements-on-ukraine-with-it-would-be-illegitimate---kremlin--1118984464.html

Zelensky Not Person to Sign Agreements on Ukraine With, It Would Be Illegitimate - Kremlin

Zelensky Not Person to Sign Agreements on Ukraine With, It Would Be Illegitimate - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Volodymyr Zelensky is not the right person with whom to fix agreements on Ukraine in writing, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

2024-06-16T10:18+0000

2024-06-16T10:18+0000

2024-06-16T10:18+0000

world

volodymyr zelensky

ukraine

russia

vladimir putin

peace process

peace

dmitry peskov

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/11/1112666454_661:0:4302:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_04b0e85094571f3ff63efec4afba3008.jpg

Volodymyr Zelensky is not the right person with whom to fix agreements on Ukraine in writing, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.Russian President Vladimir Putin is not rejecting the possibility of negotiations with Ukraine and notes the legitimate authorities there, Peskov added.Zelensky came to power in Ukraine under the flag of peace, after the peace initiatives of Russian President Vladimir Putin it will become clear whether Zelensky is ready for anything not to further aggravate the situation, Peskov said.Peskov said that the situation for the Kiev regime on the front is getting worse.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240615/who-in-ukraine-can-negotiate-with-russia-1118977428.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

volodymyr zelensky, russian presidential spokesman dmitry peskov, agreements on ukraine