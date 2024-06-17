https://sputnikglobe.com/20240617/czech-army-reports-ammo-blast-at-training-ground-in-countrys-east-people-injured-1118996789.html

Czech Army Reports Ammo Blast at Training Ground in Country's East, People Injured

Czech Army Reports Ammo Blast at Training Ground in Country's East, People Injured

Sputnik International

An ammunition explosion took place at the Libava military training ground in the east of the Czech Republic, there were wounded at the scene, the Czech armed forces said on Monday.

2024-06-17T10:45+0000

2024-06-17T10:45+0000

2024-06-17T10:45+0000

military

czech republic

blast

ammo

military

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106392/35/1063923538_0:102:2048:1254_1920x0_80_0_0_7ca953c401e8ab990339c2a1ddb0a420.jpg

"We are dealing with a serious incident in the Libava training area, where an as yet unknown type of ammunition exploded. Unfortunately, there are wounded on the spot," the armed forces wrote on X. The military police are investigating the incident, the armed forces said, adding that a rescue helicopter was sent to the scene.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240314/is-czech-ammo-coalition-another-empty-promise-to-ukraine-1117337596.html

czech republic

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

czech army, czech republic, military training ground, czech armed forces