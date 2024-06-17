https://sputnikglobe.com/20240617/czech-army-reports-ammo-blast-at-training-ground-in-countrys-east-people-injured-1118996789.html
Czech Army Reports Ammo Blast at Training Ground in Country's East, People Injured
Czech Army Reports Ammo Blast at Training Ground in Country's East, People Injured
Sputnik International
An ammunition explosion took place at the Libava military training ground in the east of the Czech Republic, there were wounded at the scene, the Czech armed forces said on Monday.
2024-06-17T10:45+0000
2024-06-17T10:45+0000
2024-06-17T10:45+0000
military
czech republic
blast
ammo
military
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106392/35/1063923538_0:102:2048:1254_1920x0_80_0_0_7ca953c401e8ab990339c2a1ddb0a420.jpg
"We are dealing with a serious incident in the Libava training area, where an as yet unknown type of ammunition exploded. Unfortunately, there are wounded on the spot," the armed forces wrote on X. The military police are investigating the incident, the armed forces said, adding that a rescue helicopter was sent to the scene.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240314/is-czech-ammo-coalition-another-empty-promise-to-ukraine-1117337596.html
czech republic
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106392/35/1063923538_121:0:1929:1356_1920x0_80_0_0_7b653dc408c424c0d79fee055444dbd2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
czech army, czech republic, military training ground, czech armed forces
czech army, czech republic, military training ground, czech armed forces
Czech Army Reports Ammo Blast at Training Ground in Country's East, People Injured
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An ammunition explosion took place at the Libava military training ground in the east of the Czech Republic, there were wounded at the scene, the Czech armed forces said on Monday.
"We are dealing with a serious incident in the Libava training area, where an as yet unknown type of ammunition exploded. Unfortunately, there are wounded on the spot," the armed forces
wrote on X.
The military police are investigating the incident, the armed forces said, adding that a rescue helicopter was sent to the scene.