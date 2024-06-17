International
Putin to Pay Visit to North Korea on June 18-19 - Kremlin
Czech Army Reports Ammo Blast at Training Ground in Country's East, People Injured
An ammunition explosion took place at the Libava military training ground in the east of the Czech Republic, there were wounded at the scene, the Czech armed forces said on Monday.
"We are dealing with a serious incident in the Libava training area, where an as yet unknown type of ammunition exploded. Unfortunately, there are wounded on the spot," the armed forces wrote on X. The military police are investigating the incident, the armed forces said, adding that a rescue helicopter was sent to the scene.
10:45 GMT 17.06.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An ammunition explosion took place at the Libava military training ground in the east of the Czech Republic, there were wounded at the scene, the Czech armed forces said on Monday.
"We are dealing with a serious incident in the Libava training area, where an as yet unknown type of ammunition exploded. Unfortunately, there are wounded on the spot," the armed forces wrote on X.
The military police are investigating the incident, the armed forces said, adding that a rescue helicopter was sent to the scene.
