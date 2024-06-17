https://sputnikglobe.com/20240617/g7-gradually-turns-into-instrument-of-us-wests-global-hegemony---chinese-foreign-ministry-1118997359.html
G7 Gradually Turns Into Instrument of US, West's Global Hegemony - Chinese Foreign Ministry
G7 Gradually Turns Into Instrument of US, West's Global Hegemony - Chinese Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
The G7 group does not represent the international community and it is gradually turning into an instrument that ensures the global hegemony of the United States and Western countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said on Monday.
2024-06-17T11:35+0000
2024-06-17T11:35+0000
2024-06-17T11:35+0000
world
china
chinese foreign ministry
g7
hegemony
us hegemony
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/17/1083448122_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_feee5104f2a27679bf1f31766aa65d81.jpg
"The G7 has long since abandoned its initial intention of coordination and stabilizing the international economic environment and now more and more becomes a political instrument for ensuring the global hegemony of the US and the West," Lin told a briefing, adding that the bloc can no longer represent the global community as it accounts for only 10% of the world's population and its countries' share in the global economy continuously declines. Commenting on the final statement of the G7 summit in Italy's Apulia, the spokesman said that it manipulates issues related to China and defaces the country. He also said that the document is full of lies and arrogance and has no factual basis. The G7 leaders' summit took place in Italy from June 13-15. In the statement following the summit, the bloc vowed to "take measures' against China and other countries that financially assist Russia's "war machine."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240615/g7-countries-could-lose-83-billion-if-russias-assets-confiscated-1118969001.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/17/1083448122_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8a6c95e805dcadcb0a9debca5cd5e27b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
global hegemony, chinese foreign ministry, g7 grou
global hegemony, chinese foreign ministry, g7 grou
G7 Gradually Turns Into Instrument of US, West's Global Hegemony - Chinese Foreign Ministry
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The G7 group does not represent the international community and it is gradually turning into an instrument that ensures the global hegemony of the United States and Western countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said on Monday.
"The G7 has long since abandoned its initial intention of coordination and stabilizing the international economic environment and now more and more becomes a political instrument for ensuring the global hegemony of the US and the West," Lin told a briefing, adding that the bloc can no longer represent the global community as it accounts for only 10% of the world's population and its countries' share in the global economy continuously declines.
Commenting on the final statement of the G7 summit in Italy's Apulia, the spokesman said that it manipulates issues related to China and defaces the country. He also said that the document is full of lies and arrogance and has no factual basis.
"The G7 states that it wants to advocate for world peace, but still promotes setting ideology- and values-based borders. It also boosts a false narrative about rivalry of democracy and authoritarianism and uses small clubs to provoke confrontation between blocs," Lin said, adding that the bloc's actions go against global tendencies of peaceful development.
The G7 leaders' summit
took place in Italy from June 13-15. In the statement following the summit, the bloc vowed to "take measures' against China and other countries that financially assist Russia's "war machine."