https://sputnikglobe.com/20240617/g7-gradually-turns-into-instrument-of-us-wests-global-hegemony---chinese-foreign-ministry-1118997359.html

G7 Gradually Turns Into Instrument of US, West's Global Hegemony - Chinese Foreign Ministry

G7 Gradually Turns Into Instrument of US, West's Global Hegemony - Chinese Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

The G7 group does not represent the international community and it is gradually turning into an instrument that ensures the global hegemony of the United States and Western countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said on Monday.

2024-06-17T11:35+0000

2024-06-17T11:35+0000

2024-06-17T11:35+0000

world

china

chinese foreign ministry

g7

hegemony

us hegemony

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/17/1083448122_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_feee5104f2a27679bf1f31766aa65d81.jpg

"The G7 has long since abandoned its initial intention of coordination and stabilizing the international economic environment and now more and more becomes a political instrument for ensuring the global hegemony of the US and the West," Lin told a briefing, adding that the bloc can no longer represent the global community as it accounts for only 10% of the world's population and its countries' share in the global economy continuously declines. Commenting on the final statement of the G7 summit in Italy's Apulia, the spokesman said that it manipulates issues related to China and defaces the country. He also said that the document is full of lies and arrogance and has no factual basis. The G7 leaders' summit took place in Italy from June 13-15. In the statement following the summit, the bloc vowed to "take measures' against China and other countries that financially assist Russia's "war machine."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240615/g7-countries-could-lose-83-billion-if-russias-assets-confiscated-1118969001.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

global hegemony, chinese foreign ministry, g7 grou