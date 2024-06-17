https://sputnikglobe.com/20240617/houthis-say-attacked-us-destroyer-2-ships-in-red-arabian-seas-1118991137.html

Houthis Say Attacked US Destroyer, 2 Ships in Red, Arabian Seas

Yemen's Ansar Allah rebel movement, also known as the Houthis, said that it had attacked a US destroyer and two commercial vessels in the Red and Arabian Seas.

"The missile unit and naval forces of our Yemeni armed forces carried out two military operations in the Red Sea," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said on Sunday. The spokesman said that the Houthis fired missiles at a US destroyer and the Captain Paris vessel in the Red Sea. He also added that the movement attacked with drones the Happy Condor vessel in the Arabian Sea.The Houthis have been launching attacks on commercial and military vessels in the region for months in response to Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip. The attacks prompted the United States to form a multinational coalition to protect shipping in the area, as well as to strike Houthi targets on the ground.

