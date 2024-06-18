https://sputnikglobe.com/20240618/biden-and-trump-trade-insults-on-campaign-trail-as-2024-election-heats-up-1118999647.html

Biden and Trump Trade Insults on Campaign Trail as 2024 Election Heats Up

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong delved into a slew of topics from around the world, including the latest from the 2024 presidential campaign trail.

The Final Countdown began Monday's show by hosting political scientist and radio host Dr. Wilmer Leon on the topic of the 2024 presidential election, as both Donald Trump and Joe Biden trade insults over the campaign trail.In the last segment of the hour, The Final Countdown spoke to journalist and editor at The Cradle Esteban Carrillo about the ongoing tensions along the Lebanese-Israeli border.International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda would help kickoff the last hour of the show, discussing the results of the so-called "Ukraine peace summit".Lastly, media commentator and finance expert Mitch Roschelle spoke to The Final Countdown team about a slew of domestic topics, including the emergence of the bird flu in several areas around the globe.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

