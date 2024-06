https://sputnikglobe.com/20240618/mali-aims-to-increase-military-capabilities-with-russias-assistance---foreign-minister-1119004917.html

Mali Aims to Increase Military Capabilities With Russia’s Assistance - Foreign Minister

Mali Aims to Increase Military Capabilities With Russia’s Assistance - Foreign Minister

Sputnik International

Mali’s goal is to promptly increase its military capabilities with Russia's assistance, and the countries are discussing the military equipment procurement program, Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop told Sputnik.

2024-06-18T06:08+0000

2024-06-18T06:08+0000

2024-06-18T06:08+0000

military

mali

russia

bamako

abdoulaye diop

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/11/1108497484_0:0:1501:844_1920x0_80_0_0_be82dc5e9697e10510d0a48034497a38.jpg

"This visit is also a continuation of the dialogue on strengthening the strategic military partnership between our two countries. It is based on strengthening the combat capabilities of the Malian defense and security forces to achieve greater autonomy, as well as a military equipment procurement program," Diop said.A Russian delegation headed by a deputy foreign minister visited Bamako recently. According to Diop, this visit demonstrates Mali’s desire to accelerate the implementation of a plan “to increase military and defense capabilities.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230317/mali-bolsters-military-arsenal-with-new-warplanes-drones-courtesy-of-russia-turkiye-1108495368.html

mali

russia

bamako

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

military capabilities with russia’s assistance, mali, malian foreign minister abdoulaye diop