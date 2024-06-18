https://sputnikglobe.com/20240618/netanyahu-dissolves-war-cabinet-former-nsa-head-joins-open-ai-1119000165.html
Netanyahu Dissolves War Cabinet, Former NSA Head Joins Open AI
President Joe Biden is winning over older voters, as his own physical frailty remains on display.
President Joe Biden is winning over older voters, as his own physical frailty remains on display.
Writer and journalist Daniel Lazare joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss changes in the Israeli government, what to expect from the war over the next couple of months, what reception Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will get on Capitol Hill, the ongoing controversy over the Washington Post’s new leadership, Russian President Vladimir Putin's upcoming visit to Pyongyang, and the results of the one-sided Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland this weekend.Technologist and cohost of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast Chris Garaffa discusses how former American intelligence officials and advisors are flooding the boards of leading AI companies, the dangers of cross pollinating US intelligence agencies and AI, how travelers could face inaccurate AI “lie detectors” while crossing borders in the near future, and President Joe Biden’s attempts to go viral on TikTok while also trying to ban the platform.Author and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report Margaret Kimberley discusses the Biden campaign’s new advertising tactics against former President Donald Trump, Representative Jim Clyburn's attempts to shore up Black support for Biden, Trump’s support among independents weakening, new appointees to the House Intelligence Committee, continued concerns regarding Supreme Court ethics issues, the passage of the most controversial US war budget yet, and the Maryland governor pardoning hundreds of thousands of low-level marijuana convictions.The Misfits also discuss the lack of surveillance of avian flu among cattle, the attempts by the established parties to keep independent candidates out of debates and off of ballots, and the low wages of the most common American jobs.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Writer and journalist Daniel Lazare joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss changes in the Israeli government, what to expect from the war over the next couple of months, what reception Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will get on Capitol Hill, the ongoing controversy over the Washington Post’s new leadership, Russian President Vladimir Putin's upcoming visit to Pyongyang, and the results of the one-sided Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland this weekend.
Technologist and cohost of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast Chris Garaffa discusses how former American intelligence officials and advisors are flooding the boards of leading AI companies, the dangers of cross pollinating US intelligence agencies and AI, how travelers could face inaccurate AI “lie detectors” while crossing borders in the near future, and President Joe Biden’s attempts to go viral on TikTok while also trying to ban the platform.
Author and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report Margaret Kimberley discusses the Biden campaign’s new advertising tactics against former President Donald Trump, Representative Jim Clyburn's attempts to shore up Black support for Biden, Trump’s support among independents weakening, new appointees to the House Intelligence Committee, continued concerns regarding Supreme Court ethics issues, the passage of the most controversial US war budget yet, and the Maryland governor pardoning hundreds of thousands of low-level marijuana convictions.
The Misfits also discuss the lack of surveillance of avian flu among cattle, the attempts by the established parties to keep independent candidates out of debates and off of ballots, and the low wages of the most common American jobs.
