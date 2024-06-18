https://sputnikglobe.com/20240618/pla-navys-submarine-force-makes-historic-breakthroughs-1119008573.html

PLA Navy’s Submarine Force Makes Historic Breakthroughs

The submarine force of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy has made historic breakthroughs in torpedo and missile capabilities. The force is focusing on the development of nuclear-powered boats while also maintaining conventional boats, an officer said on Monday.

Wen Xuexing, a captain at a submarine detachment of the PLA Navy, made the remarks in a report by China Central Television (CCTV) in celebration of the 70th founding anniversary of the PLA Navy's submarine force.Wen's unit is the PLA Navy's first-ever submarine unit, which is also a "seed unit" of submarines responsible for testing and training, according to the CCTV."We have achieved historic breakthroughs in terms of maritime verifications on our torpedo attacks and missile attacks. This means that our combat capabilities are stronger, we can reach regions farther away, and we are more confident in our missions," Wen said.The CCTV report featured a rare clip showing a live torpedo hitting the stern of a target ship, leading to a powerful explosion that devastated the target ship.The PLA Navy's submarines enable the Chinese people to develop economy in peace and have no fear of any invasion, Wen said.Submarine-related developments and operations are often considered sensitive in all navies around the world due to mission requirements of being stealth, so the public tends to know little about them. But a limited amount of public exposure can also serve as deterrence, a Chinese military expert who requested anonymity told the Global Times on Monday.China's submarine technologies have long trailed behind the world's top level, but latest breakthroughs indicate that it is catching up, the expert said.According to media reports, the PLA Navy now operates Type 039 series conventional submarines, Type 09III nuclear-powered attack submarines and Type 09IV nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines, with more advanced models under development.This article originally appeared on the Global Times website.

