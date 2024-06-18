https://sputnikglobe.com/20240618/russia-north-korea-to-sign-strategic-partnership-agreement---decree-1119007150.html
Russia, North Korea to Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement
Russia, North Korea to Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement
Russia President Vladimir Putin has accepted the proposal of the Russian Foreign Ministry to sign a strategic partnership agreement with North Korea, according to the relevant decree published on the official legal information portal on Tuesday.
On Monday, the Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to North Korea from June 18-19.
Russia, North Korea to Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia President Vladimir Putin has accepted the proposal of the Russian Foreign Ministry to sign a strategic partnership agreement with North Korea, according to the relevant decree published on the official legal information portal on Tuesday.
"To accept the proposal of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, agreed with interested federal government bodies and organizations, to sign a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between Russia and North Korea. To allow the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during negotiations on the signing of the said treaty, to make changes to its draft that are not of a fundamental nature," the document read.
On Monday, the Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin
will pay a state visit to North Korea from June 18-19.