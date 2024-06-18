https://sputnikglobe.com/20240618/russia-takes-responsible-approach-to-nuclear-deterrence---deputy-foreign-minister-1119013641.html

Russia Takes Responsible Approach to Nuclear Deterrence - Deputy Foreign Minister

Russia takes a very responsible approach to the nuclear deterrence issues, and it is necessary to clarify some parameters for the situations described in the nuclear doctrine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

The latest situation and gained experience, including during the special military operation and the West’s response to it, shows that it is necessary to "clarify some parameters" related to situations described in the nuclear doctrine, according to Ryabkov. "This is a work in progress. It is not finished. I am not ready to discuss any time frames, ranges, schedules of this work. In any case, everyone should realize that we are treating this situation in an extremely responsible manner," the deputy foreign minister told reporters, adding that nuclear deterrence plays a "vital role" in Russia’s security system.

