Russian President Vladimir Putin Arrives in North Korea

Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives for an official visit to North Korea.
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin touches down in North Korea for an official visit. The Russian delegation includes Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, and Roscosmos chief Yuri Borisov, among others, according to the Kremlin.During Putin's visit to North Korea, several important documents will be signed, followed by both leaders holding press statements after their discussions on security, and cooperation in the areas of the economy, energy, and transportation.Follow Sputnik's live broadcast to find out more!
18:31 GMT 18.06.2024
On Monday, the Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin would pay a state visit to North Korea from June 18-19.
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin touches down in North Korea for an official visit.
The Russian delegation includes Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, and Roscosmos chief Yuri Borisov, among others, according to the Kremlin.
During Putin's visit to North Korea, several important documents will be signed, followed by both leaders holding press statements after their discussions on security, and cooperation in the areas of the economy, energy, and transportation.
Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast to find out more!
