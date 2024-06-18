https://sputnikglobe.com/20240618/russian-president-vladimir-putin-arrives-in-north-korea-1119007254.html

Russian President Vladimir Putin Arrives in North Korea

Russian President Vladimir Putin Arrives in North Korea

Sputnik International

Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives for an official visit to North Korea.

2024-06-18T18:31+0000

2024-06-18T18:31+0000

2024-06-18T18:31+0000

world

north korea

vladimir putin

andrei belousov

sergey lavrov

russia

n. korea

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102257/84/1022578457_0:175:3019:1873_1920x0_80_0_0_e5464be3c8ed318b0feaa19a5e0a264e.jpg

Sputnik comes to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin touches down in North Korea for an official visit. The Russian delegation includes Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, and Roscosmos chief Yuri Borisov, among others, according to the Kremlin.During Putin's visit to North Korea, several important documents will be signed, followed by both leaders holding press statements after their discussions on security, and cooperation in the areas of the economy, energy, and transportation.Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast to find out more!

north korea

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian President Vladimir Putin Arrives in North Korea Sputnik International Russian President Vladimir Putin Arrives in North Korea 2024-06-18T18:31+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian president vladimir putin, north korea, visit