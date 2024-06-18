https://sputnikglobe.com/20240618/russian-president-vladimir-putin-arrives-in-north-korea-1119007254.html
Russian President Vladimir Putin Arrives in North Korea
On Monday, the Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin would pay a state visit to North Korea from June 18-19.
