Zelensky's 'Peace Summit' Disappoints as Battlefield Setbacks Continue
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a plethora of topics from around the world, including the so-called "Ukraine peace conference", which proved to be a major disappointment for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Fault Lines began the first show of the week by hosting Johannesburg-based geopolitical analyst Koffi Kouakou, who discussed the latest from the South African political sphere, as the ANC attempts to form a coalition with their long-time rival, the Democratic Alliance.In the second hour, Fault Lines spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about the so-called "Ukraine peace summit", which was a major disappointment for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.Lastly, lawyer and political commentator Steve Gill spoke to Fault Lines about the weekend election news, as celebrities like George Clooney helped incumbent Joe Biden raise over $30 million for his campaign.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:00 GMT 18.06.2024 (Updated: 13:50 GMT 18.06.2024)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a plethora of topics from around the world, including the so-called "Ukraine peace conference", which proved to be a major disappointment for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Fault Lines began the first show of the week by hosting Johannesburg-based geopolitical analyst Koffi Kouakou, who discussed the latest from the South African political sphere, as the ANC attempts to form a coalition with their long-time rival, the Democratic Alliance.
In the second hour, Fault Lines spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about the so-called "Ukraine peace summit", which was a major disappointment for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Lastly, lawyer and political commentator Steve Gill spoke to Fault Lines about the weekend election news, as celebrities like George Clooney helped incumbent Joe Biden raise over $30 million for his campaign.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
