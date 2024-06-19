International
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
Arctic and Asia Pacific Head Russian Eastern Economic Forum's Agenda
Arctic and Asia Pacific Head Russian Eastern Economic Forum's Agenda
The development of the Far Eastern and Arctic territories, as well as strengthening international cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region will be the main topics of the Eastern Economic Forum 2024
The development of the Far Eastern and Arctic territories, as well as strengthening international cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region, will be the main topics of the Eastern Economic Forum 2024 (EEF), which will take place on September 3-6 in Russia's Vladivostok. The organizer of the forum is the Roscongress Foundation.The Eastern Economic Forum 2024 will be held on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok. Besides the business agenda, a Vladivostok Seasons Festival and a sports program will be held on the sidelines.
Arctic and Asia Pacific Head Russian Eastern Economic Forum's Agenda

15:48 GMT 19.06.2024
View of the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) on the shores of the Ajax Bay in Vladivostok, Russia where the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) will be held
The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation, an endowment aimed at strengthening international business ties, promoting Russian culture and protecting national interests.
The development of the Far Eastern and Arctic territories, as well as strengthening international cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region, will be the main topics of the Eastern Economic Forum 2024 (EEF), which will take place on September 3-6 in Russia's Vladivostok. The organizer of the forum is the Roscongress Foundation.

“The Eastern Economic Forum is traditionally a platform for discussing key topics of developing the Far East, the Russian Arctic, and the Asia-Pacific region as a whole.

Particular attention will be paid to strengthening international cooperation amid the growing role of Southeast Asia in the multipolar world economy,” said Anton Kobyakov, advisor to the president and executive secretary of the EEF organizing committee.

The Eastern Economic Forum 2024 will be held on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok. Besides the business agenda, a Vladivostok Seasons Festival and a sports program will be held on the sidelines.
