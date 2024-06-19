https://sputnikglobe.com/20240619/biden-immigration-action-eu-upheaval-heat-crisis-1119015519.html

Former presidential advisor Steve Bannon is to be sent to “real prison” in FCI Danbury, and US retail spending slows.

Political and foreign affairs analyst Dr. Kenneth Surin joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the snap elections in France as left and right wing forces seek power, French President Emmanuel Macron’s attempt to silence independence activists in New Caledonia, how the conflict in Ukraine is affecting German politics, why NATO and other officials keep telling Americans the war in Ukraine will bring jobs, and what geopolitical ripples to expect from a historic expansion of the defense and aerospace contracting industry.Immigration attorney specializing in political asylum and writer for The Asylumist Jason Dzubow discusses the Biden administration’s handling of migration and the phenomenon of longstanding undocumented residents of the US. He discusses what President Joe Biden's new immigration action seeks to address, whether any effort is being made to offer the 11 million undocumented migrants living in the United States a path to documentation and citizenship, and if Biden’s new policy will temper the severity of migrant law violation penalties.Labor attorney, human rights activist and author Daniel Kovalik discusses US Special Envoy Amos Hochstein's visit to Lebanon and Israel, why an energy official is tasked with conflict negotiations, the fate of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, the evolution of Biden’s campaign messaging, the trajectory of the Amazon Workers Union, the trajectory of shelter costs, the Washington Post’s ethics crisis, and former New York City Mayor Rudy Guiliani’s long downfall.Author, writer, and social justice and environmental organizer Tina Landis discusses the beginning of wildfire season in the American West, the record-setting heat wave arriving to the US East Coast and Midwest, a coalition petitioning FEMA to include heat and wildfire smoke in the emergencies it responds to, and how FEMA could adapt better to a future with increased climate disasters.The Misfits also discuss Justin Timberlake’s arrest for driving while intoxicated and the US Olympic team’s new uniforms.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

