https://sputnikglobe.com/20240619/canadian-sanctions-over-navalnys-death-based-on-groundless-accusations---ambassador-1119016941.html

Canadian Sanctions Over Navalny’s Death Based on Groundless Accusations - Ambassador

Canadian Sanctions Over Navalny’s Death Based on Groundless Accusations - Ambassador

Sputnik International

The latest sanctions imposed on Russian individuals over their alleged ties to the death of Navalny are based on groundless accusations, Russia’s Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik.

2024-06-19T00:01+0000

2024-06-19T00:01+0000

2024-06-19T00:31+0000

world

russia

canada

global affairs canada

oleg stepanov

alexei navalny

sanctions

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107855/23/1078552325_0:0:1001:563_1920x0_80_0_0_86e7a45f1c3bccf4a53eb3b6eb8a7b87.jpg

Earlier in the day, Global Affairs Canada announced that Ottawa had imposed sanctions on thirteen high-ranking employees of Russia’s investigation agency, penitentiary service, and police force, over their alleged involvement in Navalny’s death. The measures were also taken in response to what Ottawa considers to be Moscow’s gross and systematic violations of human rights.While Russia is not at all bothered by such posturing by the government of Canada, Tuesday’s sanctions won't be left unanswered by Moscow, and Canada can expect retaliatory steps on the basis of reciprocity, Stapanov added. On February 16, 2024, the Russian prison service said Navalny died while incarcerated, adding that an investigation into the cause of death was underway.US President Joe Biden said on the same day that the United States does not know how Navalny died, but nevertheless blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for it. The Kremlin has called the statements by Biden and other Western politicians outrageous and unacceptable.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240613/new-canadian-sanctions-against-russia-gesture-of-despair---ambassador-1118940683.html

russia

canada

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia ambassador to canada oleg stepanov, death of navalny, new canadian sanctions, western sanctions, global affairs canada