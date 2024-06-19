https://sputnikglobe.com/20240619/canadian-sanctions-over-navalnys-death-based-on-groundless-accusations---ambassador-1119016941.html
Canadian Sanctions Over Navalny’s Death Based on Groundless Accusations - Ambassador
The latest sanctions imposed on Russian individuals over their alleged ties to the death of Navalny are based on groundless accusations, Russia's Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik.
Earlier in the day, Global Affairs Canada announced that Ottawa had imposed sanctions on thirteen high-ranking employees of Russia's investigation agency, penitentiary service, and police force, over their alleged involvement in Navalny's death. The measures were also taken in response to what Ottawa considers to be Moscow's gross and systematic violations of human rights.

"With persistence worthy of better application, the Trudeau cabinet continues to come up with new anti-Russian sanctions and groundless accusations against our country based on fake stories," Stepanov said on Tuesday. "This is mostly done to show off to domestic audiences and in front of its allies."

While Russia is not at all bothered by such posturing by the government of Canada, Tuesday's sanctions won't be left unanswered by Moscow, and Canada can expect retaliatory steps on the basis of reciprocity, Stapanov added.

On February 16, 2024, the Russian prison service said Navalny died while incarcerated, adding that an investigation into the cause of death was underway.

US President Joe Biden said on the same day that the United States does not know how Navalny died, but nevertheless blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for it. The Kremlin has called the statements by Biden and other Western politicians outrageous and unacceptable.
00:01 GMT 19.06.2024 (Updated: 00:31 GMT 19.06.2024)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The latest sanctions imposed on Russian individuals over their alleged ties to the death of Alexey Navalny are based on groundless accusations, Russia’s Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik.
Earlier in the day, Global Affairs Canada announced that Ottawa had imposed sanctions on thirteen high-ranking employees of Russia’s investigation agency, penitentiary service, and police force, over their alleged involvement in Navalny’s death.
The measures were also taken in response to what Ottawa considers to be Moscow’s gross and systematic violations of human rights.
“With persistence worthy of better application, the Trudeau cabinet continues to come up with new anti-Russian sanctions and groundless accusations against our country based on fake stories,” Stepanov said on Tuesday. "This is mostly done to show off to domestic audiences and in front of its allies.”
While Russia is not at all bothered by such posturing by the government of Canada, Tuesday’s sanctions won't be left unanswered by Moscow, and Canada can expect retaliatory steps on the basis of reciprocity, Stapanov added.
On February 16, 2024, the Russian prison service said Navalny died
while incarcerated, adding that an investigation into the cause of death was underway.
US President Joe Biden said on the same day that the United States does not know how Navalny died, but nevertheless blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for it. The Kremlin has called the statements by Biden and other Western politicians outrageous and unacceptable.