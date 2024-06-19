https://sputnikglobe.com/20240619/deputy-minister-of-foreign-affairs-holds-press-conference-following-brics-foreign-ministers-meeting-1119023757.html

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Holds Press Conference Following BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Holds Press Conference Following BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Holds Press Conference Following BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting

2024-06-19T11:09+0000

2024-06-19T11:09+0000

2024-06-19T11:10+0000

Sputnik comes to you live as Sergey Ryabkov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Russian Sherpa in BRICS, holds a press conference on June 19 following the meeting of BRICS foreign ministers.The meeting was attended by the heads of all foreign ministries of the BRICS member countries. According to the communique, all decisions taken at the meeting will be submitted for consideration at the upcoming BRICS summit. It will be held on October 22-24, 2024 in Kazan.Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast to find out more!

