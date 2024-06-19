https://sputnikglobe.com/20240619/putin-arrives-in-vietnam-on-official-visit-video-1119026786.html
Putin Arrives in Vietnam on Official Visit
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Hanoi, the capital Vietnam, on June 19.
During his official visit, Putin is expected to hold meetings with top Vietnamese government officials, including the country’s Prime Minister Pham Mihn Chinh and President To Lam, to discuss various important political and economic issues. Putin is also expected to meet with Nguyen Phu Trong, secretary general of the Communist Party of Vietnam, and with Tran Thanh Man, chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam. The Russian president’s trip, which takes place right after his visit to North Korea, is scheduled to conclude on June 20.
18:55 GMT 19.06.2024
During his official visit, Putin is expected to hold meetings with top Vietnamese government officials, including the country’s Prime Minister Pham Mihn Chinh and President To Lam, to discuss various important political and economic issues.
Putin is also expected to meet with Nguyen Phu Trong, secretary general of the Communist Party of Vietnam, and with Tran Thanh Man, chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam.
The Russian president’s trip, which takes place right after his visit to North Korea, is scheduled to conclude on June 20.