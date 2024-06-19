https://sputnikglobe.com/20240619/putin-arrives-in-vietnam-on-official-visit-video-1119026786.html

Putin Arrives in Vietnam on Official Visit

Putin Arrives in Vietnam on Official Visit

Sputnik International

Putin arrives in Vietnam on official visit - video Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Hanoi, the capital Vietnam, on June 19.

2024-06-19T18:55+0000

2024-06-19T18:55+0000

2024-06-19T18:58+0000

world

vladimir putin

vietnam

russia

visit

video

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/13/1119027219_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2f4424b69fa456d9cbdfc25de5696539.jpg

During his official visit, Putin is expected to hold meetings with top Vietnamese government officials, including the country’s Prime Minister Pham Mihn Chinh and President To Lam, to discuss various important political and economic issues. Putin is also expected to meet with Nguyen Phu Trong, secretary general of the Communist Party of Vietnam, and with Tran Thanh Man, chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam. The Russian president’s trip, which takes place right after his visit to North Korea, is scheduled to conclude on June 20.

vietnam

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian President Vladimir Putin Arrives in Vietnam Sputnik International Russian President Vladimir Putin Arrives in Vietnam on June 19 2024-06-19T18:55+0000 true PT32M14S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

vladimir putin visit to vietnam, russia vietnam, putin visit vietnam 2024