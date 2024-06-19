International
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Rachel Blevins and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
Putin Begins Asia Trip in DPRK as Russia Strengthens Ties in the Far East
Putin Begins Asia Trip in DPRK as Russia Strengthens Ties in the Far East
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the latest from Russian President Vladimir Putin's trip to the Far East.
Putin Begins Asia Trip in DPRK as Russia Strengthens Ties in the Far East
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the latest from Russian President Vladimir Putin's trip to the Far East.
Rachel began Tuesday's show by interviewing the Resident Fellow at the Center for Immigration Studies, Andrew Arthur, on the topic of the new Joe Biden policy to protect the undocumented spouses of migrants and allow them to remain in the US.Rachel then spoke to political analyst and co-host of The Convo Couch, Craig 'Pasta' Jardula, about the upcoming presidential debate on CNN, which has a unique set of rules for the candidates.In the final hour, Rachel was joined by international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda, who discussed Russian President Vladimir Putin's trip to the Asia-Pacific region.Lastly, journalist and author Jeremy Kuzmarov joined The Backstory to discuss Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's move to dissolve his war cabinet amid calls for a ceasefire from the international community. The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
the backstory, putin visits north korea, cnn debate between trump and biden 2024, will israel end gaza war soon, ceasefire for gaza
the backstory, putin visits north korea, cnn debate between trump and biden 2024, will israel end gaza war soon, ceasefire for gaza

Putin Begins Asia Trip in DPRK as Russia Strengthens Ties in the Far East

04:18 GMT 19.06.2024
The Backstory
Putin Begins Asia Trip in DPRK as Russia Strengthens Ties in the Far East
Rachel Blevins
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the latest from Russian President Vladimir Putin's trip to the Far East.
Rachel began Tuesday's show by interviewing the Resident Fellow at the Center for Immigration Studies, Andrew Arthur, on the topic of the new Joe Biden policy to protect the undocumented spouses of migrants and allow them to remain in the US.
Rachel then spoke to political analyst and co-host of The Convo Couch, Craig 'Pasta' Jardula, about the upcoming presidential debate on CNN, which has a unique set of rules for the candidates.
In the final hour, Rachel was joined by international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda, who discussed Russian President Vladimir Putin's trip to the Asia-Pacific region.
Lastly, journalist and author Jeremy Kuzmarov joined The Backstory to discuss Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's move to dissolve his war cabinet amid calls for a ceasefire from the international community.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
