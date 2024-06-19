https://sputnikglobe.com/20240619/putin-begins-asia-trip-in-dprk-as-russia-strengthens-ties-in-the-far-east-1119017851.html

Putin Begins Asia Trip in DPRK as Russia Strengthens Ties in the Far East

On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the latest from Russian President Vladimir Putin's trip to the Far East.

Rachel began Tuesday's show by interviewing the Resident Fellow at the Center for Immigration Studies, Andrew Arthur, on the topic of the new Joe Biden policy to protect the undocumented spouses of migrants and allow them to remain in the US.Rachel then spoke to political analyst and co-host of The Convo Couch, Craig 'Pasta' Jardula, about the upcoming presidential debate on CNN, which has a unique set of rules for the candidates.In the final hour, Rachel was joined by international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda, who discussed Russian President Vladimir Putin's trip to the Asia-Pacific region.Lastly, journalist and author Jeremy Kuzmarov joined The Backstory to discuss Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's move to dissolve his war cabinet amid calls for a ceasefire from the international community. The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

