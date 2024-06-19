https://sputnikglobe.com/20240619/russian-president-vladimir-putins-official-meeting-ceremony-in-north-korea-begins-1119018250.html

Russian President Vladimir Putin's Official Meeting Ceremony in North Korea Begins

Sputnik comes to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin attending the official welcoming ceremony at the Kim Il Sung Square in the North Korean capital Pyongyang.

Sputnik comes to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin attending the official welcoming ceremony at the Kim Il Sung Square in the North Korean capital Pyongyang.The program of the Russian leader's visit includes one-on-one talks with his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong-un. The signing of joint documents, including a new Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between Russia and the DPRK, will also take place.Putin will then lay a wreath at the Liberation Monument and attend a gala concert. On the way to the airport, the leaders will visit the Holy Life-Giving Trinity Temple, built on Kim Jong Il's, Kim Jong-un's father, personal order, after which the Russian president will fly to Vietnam.Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast to find out more!

