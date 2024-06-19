International
Russian President Vladimir Putin's Official Meeting Ceremony in North Korea Begins
- Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Asia
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240619/russian-president-vladimir-putins-official-meeting-ceremony-in-north-korea-begins-1119018250.html
Russian President Vladimir Putin's Official Meeting Ceremony in North Korea Begins
Russian President Vladimir Putin's Official Meeting Ceremony in North Korea Begins
Sputnik International
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin attending the official welcoming ceremony at the Kim Il Sung Square in the North Korean capital Pyongyang.
2024-06-19T04:06+0000
2024-06-19T04:06+0000
asia
russia
north korea
vladimir putin
kim jong-un
state visit
official state visit
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/13/1119019018_0:120:1280:840_1920x0_80_0_0_4884458908090d991a21028cb03aa23a.jpg
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin attending the official welcoming ceremony at the Kim Il Sung Square in the North Korean capital Pyongyang.The program of the Russian leader's visit includes one-on-one talks with his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong-un. The signing of joint documents, including a new Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between Russia and the DPRK, will also take place.Putin will then lay a wreath at the Liberation Monument and attend a gala concert. On the way to the airport, the leaders will visit the Holy Life-Giving Trinity Temple, built on Kim Jong Il's, Kim Jong-un's father, personal order, after which the Russian president will fly to Vietnam.Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast to find out more!
russia
north korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian President Vladimir Putin's Official Meeting Ceremony in North Korea Begins
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin's Official Meeting Ceremony in North Korea Begins
2024-06-19T04:06+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/13/1119019018_0:0:1280:960_1920x0_80_0_0_eaef8e9ff39e2fe7976b3794ffb2fb2d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
putin state visit to north korea, kim il sung square, putin welcoming ceremony in pyongyang, russian president state visit to north korea
putin state visit to north korea, kim il sung square, putin welcoming ceremony in pyongyang, russian president state visit to north korea

Russian President Vladimir Putin's Official Meeting Ceremony in North Korea Begins

04:06 GMT 19.06.2024
© SputnikThe welcoming ceremony in honor of the Russian President's Vladimir Putin's visit to the North Korea began.
The welcoming ceremony in honor of the Russian President's Vladimir Putin's visit to the North Korea began. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.06.2024
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Russian President Vladimir Putin is paying a state visit to North Korea, the official part of which will begin with a welcoming ceremony.
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin attending the official welcoming ceremony at the Kim Il Sung Square in the North Korean capital Pyongyang.
The program of the Russian leader's visit includes one-on-one talks with his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong-un. The signing of joint documents, including a new Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between Russia and the DPRK, will also take place.
Putin will then lay a wreath at the Liberation Monument and attend a gala concert. On the way to the airport, the leaders will visit the Holy Life-Giving Trinity Temple, built on Kim Jong Il's, Kim Jong-un's father, personal order, after which the Russian president will fly to Vietnam.
Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast to find out more!
© Ruptly
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала