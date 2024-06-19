https://sputnikglobe.com/20240619/russias-court-sentences-us-soldier-black-to-3-years-and-9-months-in-penal-colony-1119017770.html
Russia's Court Sentences US Soldier Black to 3 Years and 9 Months in Penal Colony
A court in the Russian city of Vladivostok on Wednesday sentenced US soldier Gordon Black to three years and nine months in a penal colony for the crimes of death threats and grand larceny.
VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) - A court in the Russian city of Vladivostok on Wednesday sentenced US soldier Gordon Black to three years and nine months in a penal colony for the crimes of death threats and grand larceny, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.
Earlier on Wednesday, the prosecution asked the court to sentence Black to four years and eight months in a penal colony and a fine of 40,000 rubles (nearly $470), while the soldier's lawyer asked the court to acquit him of all charges. Black told the hearing that he supported the position of his defense and declined to make a final statement.
"To impose a sentence of imprisonment of three years nine months," a judge told the hearing.
Black's lawyer, Inga Kirichenko, told journalists after the court hearing that the defense would appeal the court's sentencing.
"We will appeal the sentence," she said but declined to provide further comments.
In May, Russian authorities detained the US soldier on charges of criminal conduct until July 2 in Vladivostok. Police noted that the man was suspected of stealing 10,000 rubles from a woman he visited on April 10. Later in May, Black was charged with grand larceny, the press office of the Pervomaisky District Court of Vladivostok said.
The soldier was stationed in South Korea before entering Russia. The US Army has started an administrative probe into his travel.