https://sputnikglobe.com/20240619/snap-french-elections-divide-nations-as-macron-struggles-to-maintain-power-1119014101.html
Snap French Elections Divide Nations as Macron Struggles to Maintain Power
Snap French Elections Divide Nations as Macron Struggles to Maintain Power
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss various political developments from around the globe, including the snap French elections.
2024-06-19T04:17+0000
2024-06-19T04:17+0000
2024-06-19T08:50+0000
the final countdown
radio
donald trump
joe biden
bird flu
social media
france
emmanuel macron
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/13/1119022366_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_493e7bf9bf9fa22d7dff4a743dfd152a.jpg
Snap French Elections Divide Nations as Macron Struggles to Maintain Power
Sputnik International
Snap French Elections Divide Nations as Macron Struggles to Maintain Power
The Final Countdown starts the show with political cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune Scott Stantis to weigh in on the upcoming Trump-Biden presidential debate.Then, Dr. John Dombrowski of The Washington Pain Center discusses the bird flu outbreak and whether it has pandemic potential.The second hour starts with the host of Fault Lines Melik Abdul sharing his perspective on the US Surgeon General's push to put warning labels on social media.Dr. George Szamuely, a published author and senior research fellow at The Global Policy Institute, closes the show by sharing his analysis of the French elections.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/13/1119022366_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_c5e2bfc238396222c68212176301d1ac.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
the final countdown, elections in france, macron's rating polls, bird flu in us, trump-biden debate 2024
the final countdown, elections in france, macron's rating polls, bird flu in us, trump-biden debate 2024
Snap French Elections Divide Nations as Macron Struggles to Maintain Power
04:17 GMT 19.06.2024 (Updated: 08:50 GMT 19.06.2024)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss various political developments from around the globe, including the snap French elections.
The Final Countdown starts the show with political cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune Scott Stantis to weigh in on the upcoming Trump-Biden presidential debate.
Then, Dr. John Dombrowski of The Washington Pain Center discusses the bird flu outbreak and whether it has pandemic potential.
The second hour starts with the host of Fault Lines Melik Abdul sharing his perspective on the US Surgeon General's push to put warning labels on social media.
Dr. George Szamuely, a published author and senior research fellow at The Global Policy Institute, closes the show by sharing his analysis of the French elections.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM