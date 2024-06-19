https://sputnikglobe.com/20240619/snap-french-elections-divide-nations-as-macron-struggles-to-maintain-power-1119014101.html

Snap French Elections Divide Nations as Macron Struggles to Maintain Power

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss various political developments from around the globe, including the snap French elections.

The Final Countdown starts the show with political cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune Scott Stantis to weigh in on the upcoming Trump-Biden presidential debate.Then, Dr. John Dombrowski of The Washington Pain Center discusses the bird flu outbreak and whether it has pandemic potential.The second hour starts with the host of Fault Lines Melik Abdul sharing his perspective on the US Surgeon General's push to put warning labels on social media.Dr. George Szamuely, a published author and senior research fellow at The Global Policy Institute, closes the show by sharing his analysis of the French elections.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

