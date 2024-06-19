https://sputnikglobe.com/20240619/us-surgeon-general-pushes-for-social-media-warnings-amid-crackdown-on-tik-tok-1119015143.html
US Surgeon General Pushes for Social Media Warnings Amid Crackdown on Tik Tok
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a variety of current events from around the globe, including the US Surgeon General's push to put a warning label on social media outlets, citing a mental health crisis amongst the youth.
Fault Lines started the show with Beirut-based Ecuadorean journalist and Editor of The Cradle Esteban Carrillo, who shares his analysis on the latest out of the escalating tensions between Israel and Lebanon.In the second hour, CEO and Founder of the Social Media Institute Jonathan Bertrand shares his expertise on the US Surgeon General's push for social media warningsLater, counselor-at-law, writer, and political commentator Tyler Nixon discusses the debate surrounding President Biden's age and how that could impact his presidential campaign.The show closes with journalist and political analyst, KJ Noh sharing his analysis of Russian President Putin's rare visit to North Korea.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a variety of current events from around the globe, including the US Surgeon General's push to put a warning label on social media outlets, citing a mental health crisis amongst the youth.
Fault Lines started the show with Beirut-based Ecuadorean journalist and Editor of The Cradle Esteban Carrillo, who shares his analysis on the latest out of the escalating tensions between Israel and Lebanon.
In the second hour, CEO and Founder of the Social Media Institute Jonathan Bertrand shares his expertise on the US Surgeon General's push for social media warnings
Later, counselor-at-law, writer, and political commentator Tyler Nixon discusses the debate surrounding President Biden's age and how that could impact his presidential campaign.
The show closes with journalist and political analyst, KJ Noh sharing his analysis of Russian President Putin's rare visit to North Korea.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM