https://sputnikglobe.com/20240620/boeing-ceo-grilled-by-senate-over-737-issues-1119027055.html

Boeing CEO Grilled by Senate Over 737 Issues

Boeing CEO Grilled by Senate Over 737 Issues

Sputnik International

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss current events around the world, including the Boeing CEO's testimony.

2024-06-20T04:16+0000

2024-06-20T04:16+0000

2024-06-20T08:35+0000

the final countdown

radio

matt gaetz

heatwaves

boeing

vladimir putin

north korea

kim jong un

national transportation safety board

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/13/1119026894_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7c09ade4910f6183670f69c31493e0a0.jpg

Boeing CEO Grilled by Senate Over 737 Issues Sputnik International On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss current events around the world, including the Boeing CEO's testimony.

The Final Countdown starts with attorney Steve Gill weighing in on the House's probe into Rep. Matt Gaetz over misconduct and illegal drug use.The show is later joined by Dr. Reese Halter, a conservation biologist and author, who shares his expertise on the implications of the heatwaves in the US.Then, former director of the National Transportation Safety Board Jamie Finch discusses the Boeing CEO's testimony.The show closes with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his analysis of Putin's mutual defense pact with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un amid his trip to Asia.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

north korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Angie Wong

Angie Wong

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Angie Wong

the final countdown, boeing investigation, heatwaves in us, putin visits north korea, russia north korea mutual defense pact