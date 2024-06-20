International
WATCH LIVE: Russian President Vladimir Putin Pays State Visit to Vietnam
The Final Countdown
The Final Countdown
Boeing CEO Grilled by Senate Over 737 Issues
Boeing CEO Grilled by Senate Over 737 Issues
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss current events around the world, including the Boeing CEO's testimony.
Boeing CEO Grilled by Senate Over 737 Issues
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss current events around the world, including the Boeing CEO's testimony.
The Final Countdown starts with attorney Steve Gill weighing in on the House's probe into Rep. Matt Gaetz over misconduct and illegal drug use.The show is later joined by Dr. Reese Halter, a conservation biologist and author, who shares his expertise on the implications of the heatwaves in the US.Then, former director of the National Transportation Safety Board Jamie Finch discusses the Boeing CEO's testimony.The show closes with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his analysis of Putin's mutual defense pact with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un amid his trip to Asia.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Boeing CEO Grilled by Senate Over 737 Issues

04:16 GMT 20.06.2024
The Final Countdown
Boeing CEO Grilled by Senate Over 737 Issues
Angie Wong
Ted Rall
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss current events around the world, including the Boeing CEO's testimony.
The Final Countdown starts with attorney Steve Gill weighing in on the House's probe into Rep. Matt Gaetz over misconduct and illegal drug use.
The show is later joined by Dr. Reese Halter, a conservation biologist and author, who shares his expertise on the implications of the heatwaves in the US.
Then, former director of the National Transportation Safety Board Jamie Finch discusses the Boeing CEO's testimony.
The show closes with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his analysis of Putin's mutual defense pact with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un amid his trip to Asia.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
