Boeing CEO Testifies, US Pollution Crises, Veterans' Healthcare

Mass layoffs of workers in their prime family-building and home-buying years must be contributing to American economic pessimism.

2024-06-20T04:17+0000

Founder of aviation consulting firm Mackey International Keith Mackey joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the Congressional testimony of Boeing CEO David Calhoun this week, the failures and errors on Boeing’s part over the last few years, what it would take for Boeing to clean up its act, and whether Boeing can survive this scrutiny in the long term.Former US Army sniper and anti-war activist Garett Reppenhagen discusses the shameful lack of health care access for US troops, the impact this lack of health care access has on service members and their families, the pervasive issue of suicide among veterans, and the US’ strange state of constant quasi-warfare.Co-founder of the Status Coup media organization Jordan Chariton discusses the state of Michigan giving away groundwater to Nestle while the Flint water crisis has yet to be resolved, why the FBI is looking into the longstanding pollution of a Kalamazoo neighborhood, how multiple environmental crises reveal the failure of American regulatory bodies, and why X chose to censor embarrassing revelations about Senator Ted Cruz’s campaign activities.The Misfits also discuss Senator Ted Cruz violating campaign ethics rules.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

