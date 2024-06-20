https://sputnikglobe.com/20240620/putin-and-kim-reach-mutual-assistance-agreement-pact-in-case-of-aggression-1119027850.html

Putin and Kim Reach Mutual Assistance Agreement Pact in Case of Aggression

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss various topics from around the globe, including Putin and Kim's mutual assistance agreement pact.

The show begins with South Africa Sputnik correspondent Thabiso Lehoko discussing the challenges ahead of South Africa amidst the formation of their unity government.Then, International Relations and political analyst Mark Sleboda joins the show to discuss Putin's visit to North Korea.Later, the show is joined by co-host of The Critical Hour Dr. Wilmer Leon to share his perspective on the history of Juneteenth and the Biden campaign's attempt to co-opt it to appeal to Black voters.The show closes with Resident Fellow in Law and Policy for the Center for Immigration Studies, Andrew Arthur, who weighs in on Biden's migration policies.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

