Russia Thinking About Possible Changes To Its Nuclear Doctrine - Putin
According to Putin, this matter became a subject of debate in light of the recent discussions in the world on lowering the threshold of nuclear weapon use.At the same time, the Russian president noted that Russia has no need an ability to launch a preemptive nuclear strike.Putin delivered these remarks today at a press conference held during his visit to Vietnam. The Russian president arrived in Hanoi on June 19 upon the conclusion of his trip to North Korea.
russia, nuclear weapons, military doctrine

16:00 GMT 20.06.2024 (Updated: 16:32 GMT 20.06.2024)
© Photo : press service of the Russian president  / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin arrives in Hanoi. January 19, 2024.
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in Hanoi. January 19, 2024.
Russia may consider amending nuclear deterrence policy, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned.
According to Putin, this matter became a subject of debate in light of the recent discussions in the world on lowering the threshold of nuclear weapon use.
At the same time, the Russian president noted that Russia has no need an ability to launch a preemptive nuclear strike.
Putin delivered these remarks today at a press conference held during his visit to Vietnam. The Russian president arrived in Hanoi on June 19 upon the conclusion of his trip to North Korea.
