Russia Thinking About Possible Changes To Its Nuclear Doctrine - Putin

According to Putin, this matter became a subject of debate in light of the recent discussions in the world on lowering the threshold of nuclear weapon use.At the same time, the Russian president noted that Russia has no need an ability to launch a preemptive nuclear strike.Putin delivered these remarks today at a press conference held during his visit to Vietnam. The Russian president arrived in Hanoi on June 19 upon the conclusion of his trip to North Korea.

