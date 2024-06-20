https://sputnikglobe.com/20240620/russia-wins-team-medal-standings-at-brics-games-1119041390.html
The BRICS Games are being held in the Russian city of Kazan on June 12-23, bringing together thousands of athletes from more than 90 countries.
Russia has prematurely won the team medal standings at the BRICS Games in Kazan: Russian athletes have won 177 gold, 107 silver and 74 bronze medals.
Belarusians are in second place (34-56-70), and the Chinese national team is in third place (17-17-12).
In the remaining four days of the competitions, the athletes will compete for 135 sets of awards, while the gap of the Russian team from the second place in the medal standings has reached 143 gold medals.
The BRICS Games started on June 12 and will run through June 23. About five thousand athletes from more than 90 countries have been participating in the competition, competing for 387 sets of medals.