Russian President Vladimir Putin Pays State Visit to Vietnam

In the early hours of Thursday, a plane with Vladimir Putin touched down at Hanoi’s Noi Bai international airport, where the Vietnamese delegation met him with a red carpet and honor guard.

Sputnik comes to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin pays a state visit to Vietnam, where he hasn't been since 2017.Later on Thursday, Putin is scheduled to meet with his Vietnamese counterpart To Lam, as well as General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man.The negotiations are expected to focus on various aspects of the bilateral relationship, including economic partnership, trade, and scientific and technological cooperation.Putin's trip to Vietnam comes shortly after his state visit to North Korea, where he was hosted by the country's leader Kim Jong Un and signed a comprehensive partnership agreement.

