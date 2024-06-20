International
LIVE UPDATES: Putin, Vietnamese Head Start Bilateral Talks
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
West Plans to Sacrifice Zelensky - Russian Intel
07:13 GMT 20.06.2024
© AFP 2023 / ALESSANDRO DELLA VALLEUkraine's Volodymyr Zelensky stands next to a US flag on the sidelines of the Summit on peace in Ukraine on June 15, 2024 in Switzerland.
Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky stands next to a US flag on the sidelines of the Summit on peace in Ukraine on June 15, 2024 in Switzerland.
Western countries plan to write-off Volodymyr Zelensky, who lost legitimacy, says Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, and replace him with Valery Zaluzhny.
Chats
