West Plans to Sacrifice Zelensky - Russian Intel
Western countries plan to write-off Volodymyr Zelensky, who lost legitimacy, says Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, and replace him with Valery Zaluzhny.
Western countries plan to write-off Volodymyr Zelensky, who lost legitimacy, says Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, and replace him with Valery Zaluzhny.