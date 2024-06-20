https://sputnikglobe.com/20240620/white-house-cancels-netanyahus-meeting-in-protest-of-latest-video-1119029281.html

White House Cancels Netanyahu's Meeting in Protest of Latest Video

White House Cancels Netanyahu's Meeting in Protest of Latest Video

Sputnik International

On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into a number of topics from around the globe, including the latest turmoil caused by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after a video posted to X angered the White House.

2024-06-20T04:11+0000

2024-06-20T04:11+0000

2024-06-20T09:31+0000

the backstory

ukraine

volodymyr zelensky

benjamin netanyahu

joe biden

white house

israel

gaza strip

matt gaetz

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/13/1119029396_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b967f5158fdebe0485971289bf569f45.png

White House Cancels Netanyahu's Meeting in Protest of Latest Video Sputnik International On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into a number of topics from around the globe, including the latest turmoil caused by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after a video posted to X angered the White House.

Rachel began Wednesday's show by hosting GOP strategist and co-host of Fault Lines, Melik Abdul, on the topic of the House Ethics Committee's investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz's alleged sexual misconduct, drug use and improper gifts.Following the discussion on Gaetz, Rachel spoke to geopolitical analyst and author, KJ Noh, about Russian President Vladimir Putin's trip to North Korea.In the final hour, Rachel was joined by ex-Ukrainian diplomat and whistleblower, Andrii Telizhenko, who discussed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's plans to host a second "peace summit" in Switzerland.Rachel spoke to columnist and political scientist, Dr. Ramzy Baroud, about the ongoing political strife between the White House and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

ukraine

israel

gaza strip

north korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rachel Blevins

the backstory, does us support netanyahu, putin visits north korea, ukraine second peace summit, will russia attend next peace summit,