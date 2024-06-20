White House Cancels Netanyahu's Meeting in Protest of Latest Video

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240620/white-house-cancels-netanyahus-meeting-in-protest-of-latest-video-1119029281.html
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into a number of topics from around the globe, including the latest turmoil caused by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after a video posted to X angered the White House.
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into a number of topics from around the globe, including the latest turmoil caused by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after a video posted to X angered the White House.
Rachel began Wednesday's show by hosting GOP strategist and co-host of Fault Lines, Melik Abdul, on the topic of the House Ethics Committee's investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz's alleged sexual misconduct, drug use and improper gifts.Following the discussion on Gaetz, Rachel spoke to geopolitical analyst and author, KJ Noh, about Russian President Vladimir Putin's trip to North Korea.In the final hour, Rachel was joined by ex-Ukrainian diplomat and whistleblower, Andrii Telizhenko, who discussed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's plans to host a second "peace summit" in Switzerland.Rachel spoke to columnist and political scientist, Dr. Ramzy Baroud, about the ongoing political strife between the White House and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into a number of topics from around the globe, including the latest turmoil caused by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after a video posted to X angered the White House.
Rachel began Wednesday's show by hosting GOP strategist and co-host of Fault Lines, Melik Abdul, on the topic of the House Ethics Committee's investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz's alleged sexual misconduct, drug use and improper gifts.
Following the discussion on Gaetz, Rachel spoke to geopolitical analyst and author, KJ Noh, about Russian President Vladimir Putin's trip to North Korea.
In the final hour, Rachel was joined by ex-Ukrainian diplomat and whistleblower, Andrii Telizhenko, who discussed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's plans to host a second "peace summit" in Switzerland.
Rachel spoke to columnist and political scientist, Dr. Ramzy Baroud, about the ongoing political strife between the White House and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
