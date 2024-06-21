https://sputnikglobe.com/20240621/brics-association-of-cities-and-municipalities-unites-over-18000-members-1119048911.html

BRICS+ Association of Cities and Municipalities Unites Over 18,000 Members

The participants of the forum have signed an agreement to establish the BRICS+ Association of Cities and Municipalities.

The participants of the forum have signed an agreement to establish the BRICS+ Association of Cities and Municipalities.They clarified that the BRICS+ Association of Cities and Municipalities aims to be a platform for international cooperation, experience sharing, and joint project implementation. Cities within the association will have the opportunity to more rapidly adopt innovative solutions across all areas of urban life. The committees of the association will address a variety of aspects of modern city life, ranging from transportation to architecture and ecology."The association will boost cooperation in the economy, culture, education, and ecology. It will be an important source of valuable knowledge and a stimulus for learning and implementing the experiences of other cities for the benefit of our residents. That’s why our initial initiatives will focus on education and common knowledge sources. We will announce them shortly," Metshin stated.The headquarters of the association will be established in Dubai. Municipalities from not only BRICS countries but also other interested states will be able to join, added the forum's press service.

