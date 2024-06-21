https://sputnikglobe.com/20240621/brics-association-of-cities-and-municipalities-unites-over-18000-members-1119048911.html
BRICS+ Association of Cities and Municipalities Unites Over 18,000 Members
BRICS+ Association of Cities and Municipalities Unites Over 18,000 Members
Sputnik International
The participants of the forum have signed an agreement to establish the BRICS+ Association of Cities and Municipalities.
2024-06-21T13:35+0000
2024-06-21T13:35+0000
2024-06-21T13:35+0000
russia
brics
kazan
tatarstan
dubai
cities
municipalities
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/15/1119049133_0:0:801:450_1920x0_80_0_0_958beebfe047e2523695e5bd0aa4a63c.png
The participants of the forum have signed an agreement to establish the BRICS+ Association of Cities and Municipalities.They clarified that the BRICS+ Association of Cities and Municipalities aims to be a platform for international cooperation, experience sharing, and joint project implementation. Cities within the association will have the opportunity to more rapidly adopt innovative solutions across all areas of urban life. The committees of the association will address a variety of aspects of modern city life, ranging from transportation to architecture and ecology."The association will boost cooperation in the economy, culture, education, and ecology. It will be an important source of valuable knowledge and a stimulus for learning and implementing the experiences of other cities for the benefit of our residents. That’s why our initial initiatives will focus on education and common knowledge sources. We will announce them shortly," Metshin stated.The headquarters of the association will be established in Dubai. Municipalities from not only BRICS countries but also other interested states will be able to join, added the forum's press service.
kazan
tatarstan
dubai
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/15/1119049133_100:0:700:450_1920x0_80_0_0_e958d3c1c1e1d46255828b0aac654fb8.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
brics+ association of cities and municipalities, brics+ forum,russia, brics, kazan
brics+ association of cities and municipalities, brics+ forum,russia, brics, kazan
BRICS+ Association of Cities and Municipalities Unites Over 18,000 Members
At least 200 mayors from 21 countries have attended the International Forum of BRICS+ Cities in Kazan, the capital of the Russian Republic of Tatarstan.
The participants of the forum have signed an agreement to establish the BRICS+ Association of Cities and Municipalities.
They clarified that the BRICS+ Association of Cities and Municipalities aims to be a platform for international cooperation, experience sharing, and joint project implementation. Cities within the association will have the opportunity to more rapidly adopt innovative solutions across all areas of urban life. The committees of the association will address a variety of aspects of modern city life, ranging from transportation to architecture and ecology.
"The association will boost cooperation in the economy, culture, education, and ecology. It will be an important source of valuable knowledge and a stimulus for learning and implementing the experiences of other cities for the benefit of our residents. That’s why our initial initiatives will focus on education and common knowledge sources. We will announce them shortly," Metshin stated.
The headquarters of the association will be established in Dubai. Municipalities from not only BRICS countries but also other interested states will be able to join, added the forum's press service.