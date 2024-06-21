https://sputnikglobe.com/20240621/lavrov-sums-up-results-of-cstos-ministerial-meeting-1119044063.html
LIVE: Lavrov Sums Up Results of CSTO’s Ministerial Meeting
A gathering of the Council of Foreign Ministers with the Collective Security Treaty Organization, which took place in the city of Almaty between June 20 and June 21, was chaired by Kazakhstan.
Sputnik comes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is speaking at a news briefing to summarize the results of a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers with the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).Lavrov is also briefing reporters on the results of its negotiations with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu.
07:55 GMT 21.06.2024
Sputnik comes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is speaking at a news briefing to summarize the results of a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers with the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).
Lavrov is also briefing reporters on the results of its negotiations with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu.