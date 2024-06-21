https://sputnikglobe.com/20240621/navajo-says-working-with-us-government-to-regulate-transport-of-uranium-through-their-land-1119041178.html

Navajo Says Working with US Government to Regulate Transport of Uranium Through Their Land

Navajo Nation officials are currently discussing the transportation of uranium ore through their reservation, Navajo Nation Washington Office Executive Director Justin Ahasteen told Sputnik.

The Navajo Nation, the largest Native American tribe in the United States, is concerned that as the United States seeks to revive its domestic nuclear fuel industry following a ban on US imports of Russian uranium, increased transportation of uranium ore through their land will expose their tribal members to health risks. Navajo is the largest Indian tribe in the United States, it occupies a territory of 70 thousand square kilometers, including the states of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. According to the latest data, the number of officially registered representatives of the Navajo is approaching 400 thousand.

