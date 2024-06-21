International
Navajo Says Working with US Government to Regulate Transport of Uranium Through Their Land
Navajo Says Working with US Government to Regulate Transport of Uranium Through Their Land
Sputnik International
Navajo Nation officials are currently discussing the transportation of uranium ore through their reservation, Navajo Nation Washington Office Executive Director Justin Ahasteen told Sputnik.
The Navajo Nation, the largest Native American tribe in the United States, is concerned that as the United States seeks to revive its domestic nuclear fuel industry following a ban on US imports of Russian uranium, increased transportation of uranium ore through their land will expose their tribal members to health risks. Navajo is the largest Indian tribe in the United States, it occupies a territory of 70 thousand square kilometers, including the states of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. According to the latest data, the number of officially registered representatives of the Navajo is approaching 400 thousand.
navajo nation, navajo nation reservation, uranium ore transportation, us uranium ore logistics
03:54 GMT 21.06.2024
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Navajo Nation officials are currently working with US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) officials to put together regulations on the transportation of uranium ore through their reservation, Navajo Nation Washington Office Executive Director Justin Ahasteen told Sputnik on Thursday.
The Navajo Nation, the largest Native American tribe in the United States, is concerned that as the United States seeks to revive its domestic nuclear fuel industry following a ban on US imports of Russian uranium, increased transportation of uranium ore through their land will expose their tribal members to health risks.
"We have not been able to meet with the White House yet regarding this," Ahasteen said. "We have met with officials from the US Department of Justice and the Navajo Nation is currently putting together regulations for the transport of uranium through our lands in partnership with the US EPA."
Navajo is the largest Indian tribe in the United States, it occupies a territory of 70 thousand square kilometers, including the states of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. According to the latest data, the number of officially registered representatives of the Navajo is approaching 400 thousand.
