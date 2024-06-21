https://sputnikglobe.com/20240621/possible-war-in-lebanon-putin-in-vietnam-and-more-1119039766.html

Possible War in Lebanon, Putin in Vietnam and More

Possible War in Lebanon, Putin in Vietnam and More

Sputnik International

On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins tackled several global topics, including the potential war along the Israeli-Lebanese border.

2024-06-21T04:15+0000

2024-06-21T04:15+0000

2024-06-21T11:16+0000

the backstory

israel

lebanon

vladimir putin

benjamin netanyahu

matt gaetz

robert f. kennedy jr

us

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/14/1119039609_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7b28de939a816637e2e10b2b362ebf27.png

Possible War in Lebanon, Putin in Vietnam and More Sputnik International On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins tackled several global topics, including the potential war along the Israeli-Lebanese border.

Rachel began Thursday's show with syndicated cartoonist and author, Ted Rall, who discussed the potential changes to the US' Selective Service System.Lawyer and political commentator, Tyler Nixon, would then join the show to discuss the House Ethics Committee's investigation into Matt Gaetz.Geopolitical analyst George Szamuely would help kick off the last hour of the show with a discussion on Russian President Vladimir Putin's trip to Vietnam, following a visit to North Korea.In the final segment of the show, journalist and editor at The Cradle, Esteban Carrillo, spoke to Rachel about the latest from Lebanon, as the conflict expands into a potential war between the latter and Israel.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

israel

lebanon

ukraine

vietnam

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rachel Blevins

the backstory, matt gaetz investigation, putin visits vietnam, russia supports north korea, will israel start a war with lebanon