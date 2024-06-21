https://sputnikglobe.com/20240621/possible-war-in-lebanon-putin-in-vietnam-and-more-1119039766.html
Possible War in Lebanon, Putin in Vietnam and More
Possible War in Lebanon, Putin in Vietnam and More
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins tackled several global topics, including the potential war along the Israeli-Lebanese border.
2024-06-21T04:15+0000
2024-06-21T04:15+0000
2024-06-21T11:16+0000
the backstory
israel
lebanon
vladimir putin
benjamin netanyahu
matt gaetz
robert f. kennedy jr
us
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/14/1119039609_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7b28de939a816637e2e10b2b362ebf27.png
Possible War in Lebanon, Putin in Vietnam and More
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins tackled several global topics, including the potential war along the Israeli-Lebanese border.
Rachel began Thursday's show with syndicated cartoonist and author, Ted Rall, who discussed the potential changes to the US' Selective Service System.Lawyer and political commentator, Tyler Nixon, would then join the show to discuss the House Ethics Committee's investigation into Matt Gaetz.Geopolitical analyst George Szamuely would help kick off the last hour of the show with a discussion on Russian President Vladimir Putin's trip to Vietnam, following a visit to North Korea.In the final segment of the show, journalist and editor at The Cradle, Esteban Carrillo, spoke to Rachel about the latest from Lebanon, as the conflict expands into a potential war between the latter and Israel.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
israel
lebanon
ukraine
vietnam
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/14/1119039609_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_851624e70acf7dee6a9c593c565fde5f.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
the backstory, matt gaetz investigation, putin visits vietnam, russia supports north korea, will israel start a war with lebanon
the backstory, matt gaetz investigation, putin visits vietnam, russia supports north korea, will israel start a war with lebanon
Possible War in Lebanon, Putin in Vietnam and More
04:15 GMT 21.06.2024 (Updated: 11:16 GMT 21.06.2024)
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins tackled several global topics, including the potential war along the Israeli-Lebanese border.
Rachel began Thursday's show with syndicated cartoonist and author, Ted Rall, who discussed the potential changes to the US' Selective Service System.
Lawyer and political commentator, Tyler Nixon, would then join the show to discuss the House Ethics Committee's investigation into Matt Gaetz.
Geopolitical analyst George Szamuely would help kick off the last hour of the show with a discussion on Russian President Vladimir Putin's trip to Vietnam, following a visit to North Korea.
In the final segment of the show, journalist and editor at The Cradle, Esteban Carrillo, spoke to Rachel about the latest from Lebanon, as the conflict expands into a potential war between the latter and Israel.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM