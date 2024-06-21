https://sputnikglobe.com/20240621/president-putin-in-asia-eliminating-hamas-is-unachievable-multipolar-world-taking-root-1119040428.html

President Putin in Asia; Eliminating Hamas is Unachievable; Multipolar World Taking Root

President Putin in Asia; Eliminating Hamas is Unachievable; Multipolar World Taking Root

President Putin continues his Asia trip as he moves to strengthen ties with Vietnam.

Regis Tremblay, an American citizen living in Crimea, joins us to discuss President Putin continuing his Asia trip as he moves to strengthen ties with Vietnam.Yawen Xu, Beijing-based CGTN radio journalist and international affairs commentator, joins us to discuss Chinese Premier Li Qiang’s visits to New Zealand, Australia, and Malaysia.Jeremy Kuzmarov, author and managing editor of Covert Magazine, discusses the rise of multipolarity and the crisis on the Korean peninsula.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss President Putin’s diplomacy in Asia and the Houthis military success in the Red Sea.Dimitri Lascaris, lawyer and journalist based in Montreal, Canada, and Kalamata, Greece, joins us to discuss the crisis in the Middle East.Misty Winston, radio host, free speech activist, and press freedom activist, joins us to discuss the Gaza conflict and a Rand report on Russia and China.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Russian foreign policy and Israel’s threats to attack Lebanon.Dr. Jemima Pierre, Professor at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada, a Black Alliance for Peace member, and an editor of the Black Agenda Review, joins us to discuss Haiti.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

