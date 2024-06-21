https://sputnikglobe.com/20240621/putin-arrives-in-vietnam-after-signing-historic-pact-with-north-korea--1119038874.html

Putin Arrives in Vietnam After Signing Historic Pact with North Korea

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss current events worldwide, including Putin's trip to Asia.

The show begins with Serbian American Nebojsa Malic joining to weigh in on Putin's trip to Asia.Then, Managing Editor at Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov shares his perspective on the rising tensions between Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Biden over a video as the White House cancels a high-stakes meeting.Later, Angie Wong, journalist and co-host of The Final Countdown, weighs in on the investigation of US Representative Matt Gaetz.The show closes with Former Director of the National Transportation Safety Board Jamie Finch discussing the Boeing CEO's testimony in front of the US Senate.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

