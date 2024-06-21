https://sputnikglobe.com/20240621/putin-arrives-in-vietnam-after-signing-historic-pact-with-north-korea--1119038874.html
Putin Arrives in Vietnam After Signing Historic Pact with North Korea
Putin Arrives in Vietnam After Signing Historic Pact with North Korea
Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss current events worldwide, including Putin's trip to Asia.
2024-06-21T04:12+0000
2024-06-21T04:12+0000
2024-06-21T11:07+0000
fault lines
us
radio
north korea
kim jong un
joe biden
benjamin netanyahu
israel
israel-gaza conflict
matt gaetz
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/14/1119039348_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b8c7a2f06d79dfff72c8e42b29560623.png
Putin Arrives in Vietnam After Signing Historic Pact with North Korea
Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss current events worldwide, including Putin's trip to Asia.
The show begins with Serbian American Nebojsa Malic joining to weigh in on Putin's trip to Asia.Then, Managing Editor at Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov shares his perspective on the rising tensions between Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Biden over a video as the White House cancels a high-stakes meeting.Later, Angie Wong, journalist and co-host of The Final Countdown, weighs in on the investigation of US Representative Matt Gaetz.The show closes with Former Director of the National Transportation Safety Board Jamie Finch discussing the Boeing CEO's testimony in front of the US Senate.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
north korea
israel
vietnam
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/14/1119039348_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a0b479b09d100ded63b1a19a3334c012.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
the fault lines, matt gaetz investigation, israel-us meeting, does biden support gaza operation
the fault lines, matt gaetz investigation, israel-us meeting, does biden support gaza operation
Putin Arrives in Vietnam After Signing Historic Pact with North Korea
04:12 GMT 21.06.2024 (Updated: 11:07 GMT 21.06.2024)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss current events worldwide, including Putin's trip to Asia.
The show begins with Serbian American Nebojsa Malic joining to weigh in on Putin's trip to Asia.
Then, Managing Editor at Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov shares his perspective on the rising tensions between Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Biden over a video as the White House cancels a high-stakes meeting.
Later, Angie Wong, journalist and co-host of The Final Countdown, weighs in on the investigation of US Representative Matt Gaetz.
The show closes with Former Director of the National Transportation Safety Board Jamie Finch discussing the Boeing CEO's testimony in front of the US Senate.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM