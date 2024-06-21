International
Putin Congratulates Graduates of Higher Education Institutions Affiliated With Military
Putin Congratulates Graduates of Higher Education Institutions Affiliated With Military
More than 600 graduates of Russian military higher educational establishments, who completed their studies with honors, are gathering at the St. George Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace.
Putin Congratulates Graduates of Higher Education Institutions Affiliated With Military

Over 600 graduates of Russian military higher education institutions who graduated with honors gathered in the St. George Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace.
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates graduates of the country's military academies at a ceremony in the Kremlin.
The higher educational institutions are affiliated with the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Federal Security Service, the Federal Protective Service, the Russian National Guard, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Investigative Committee, and the Federal Penitentiary Service.
