https://sputnikglobe.com/20240621/putin-congratulates-graduates-of-higher-education-institutions-affiliated-with-military-1119043936.html

Putin Congratulates Graduates of Higher Education Institutions Affiliated With Military

Putin Congratulates Graduates of Higher Education Institutions Affiliated With Military

Sputnik International

More than 600 graduates of Russian military higher educational establishments, who completed their studies with honors, are gathering at the St. George Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace.

2024-06-21T12:18+0000

2024-06-21T12:18+0000

2024-06-21T12:18+0000

russia

russia

kremlin

ceremony

vladimir putin

graduates

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1c/1118655566_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_193aa1ed1fe0592d2635e365cb7d63d4.jpg

Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates graduates of the country's military academies at a ceremony in the Kremlin.The higher educational institutions are affiliated with the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Federal Security Service, the Federal Protective Service, the Russian National Guard, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Investigative Committee, and the Federal Penitentiary Service.*Follow Sputnik's live broadcast to find out more.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Vladimir Putin congratulates military graduates in Kremlin Sputnik International Vladimir Putin congratulates military graduates in Kremlin 2024-06-21T12:18+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

graduates of russian military higher educational establishments, russian president vladimir putin's congratulations to graduates of military higher educational establishments, the st. george hall of the grand kremlin palace