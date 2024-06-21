https://sputnikglobe.com/20240621/questions-raised-about-presidential-debate-qualifications-after-rfk-jr-doesnt-qualify-1119037962.html
Questions Raised About Presidential Debate Qualifications After RFK Jr. Doesn't Qualify
Questions Raised About Presidential Debate Qualifications After RFK Jr. Doesn't Qualify
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss current events from around the globe, including RFK Jr.'s battle to qualify for the presidential debate.
2024-06-21T04:15+0000
2024-06-21T04:15+0000
2024-06-21T10:39+0000
the final countdown
radio
primary elections
cnn
robert f. kennedy jr
joe biden
benjamin netanyahu
vladimir putin
vietnam
north korea
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/14/1119037801_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4ccc442b8cff98020c7598f93c1f8530.jpg
Questions Raised About Presidential Debate Qualifications After RFK Jr. Doesn't Qualify
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss current events from around the globe, including RFK Jr.'s battle to qualify for the presidential debate.
The show begins with cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune Scott Stantis weighs in on the latest out of the US primaries, amidst the latest elections in Oklahoma, Virginia, and New York.Then, media commentator Mitch Roschelle discusses RFK Jr.'s attempt to enter the CNN debate.The second hour begins with Managing Editor at Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov sharing his perspective on the tensions between Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Biden.The show closes with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda breaking down Putin's trip to Asia amid his historic pact with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
vietnam
north korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/14/1119037801_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8fa9f07e818248eb00e5038c22675d05.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
the final countdown, will rfk jr.take part in debates, trump-biden debate 2024, putin's visit to vietnam
the final countdown, will rfk jr.take part in debates, trump-biden debate 2024, putin's visit to vietnam
Questions Raised About Presidential Debate Qualifications After RFK Jr. Doesn't Qualify
04:15 GMT 21.06.2024 (Updated: 10:39 GMT 21.06.2024)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss current events from around the globe, including RFK Jr.'s battle to qualify for the presidential debate.
The show begins with cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune Scott Stantis weighs in on the latest out of the US primaries, amidst the latest elections in Oklahoma, Virginia, and New York.
Then, media commentator Mitch Roschelle discusses RFK Jr.'s attempt to enter the CNN debate.
The second hour begins with Managing Editor at Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov sharing his perspective on the tensions between Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Biden.
The show closes with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda breaking down Putin's trip to Asia amid his historic pact with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM