https://sputnikglobe.com/20240621/questions-raised-about-presidential-debate-qualifications-after-rfk-jr-doesnt-qualify-1119037962.html
Questions Raised About Presidential Debate Qualifications After RFK Jr. Doesn't Qualify
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss current events from around the globe, including RFK Jr.'s battle to qualify for the presidential debate.
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss current events from around the globe, including RFK Jr.'s battle to qualify for the presidential debate.
The show begins with cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune Scott Stantis weighs in on the latest out of the US primaries, amidst the latest elections in Oklahoma, Virginia, and New York.Then, media commentator Mitch Roschelle discusses RFK Jr.'s attempt to enter the CNN debate.The second hour begins with Managing Editor at Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov sharing his perspective on the tensions between Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Biden.The show closes with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda breaking down Putin's trip to Asia amid his historic pact with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Questions Raised About Presidential Debate Qualifications After RFK Jr. Doesn't Qualify

04:15 GMT 21.06.2024
The Final Countdown
Questions Raised About Presidential Debate Qualifications After RFK Jr. Doesn't Qualify
Angie Wong
Ted Rall
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss current events from around the globe, including RFK Jr.'s battle to qualify for the presidential debate.
The show begins with cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune Scott Stantis weighs in on the latest out of the US primaries, amidst the latest elections in Oklahoma, Virginia, and New York.
Then, media commentator Mitch Roschelle discusses RFK Jr.'s attempt to enter the CNN debate.
The second hour begins with Managing Editor at Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov sharing his perspective on the tensions between Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Biden.
The show closes with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda breaking down Putin's trip to Asia amid his historic pact with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
