International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240621/us-ban-on-use-of-kaspersky-labs-software-to-lead-to-increase-in-cybercrimes---company-1119040121.html
US Ban on Use of Kaspersky Lab's Software to Lead to Increase in Cybercrimes - Company
US Ban on Use of Kaspersky Lab's Software to Lead to Increase in Cybercrimes - Company
Sputnik International
The decision of the US Commerce Department to ban the use of Russian multinational cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab's software in the US will lead to an increase in cybercrimes, company stated.
2024-06-21T00:29+0000
2024-06-21T00:29+0000
world
us
us sanctions
russia
kaspersky lab
us commerce department
yevgeny kaspersky
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106139/50/1061395077_0:0:3077:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_785b7221730140206cdfc0bdeeed2f19.jpg
On Thursday, the US Commerce Department issued a new rule prohibiting information and communications technology and services (ICTS) transactions with Kaspersky Lab effective September 29, imposed new export restrictions on Kaspersky and blacklisted Kaspersky Lab, Kaspersky Group and Kaspersky Labs Limited for their alleged cooperation with Russia's military and intelligence authorities.The company added that Kaspersky Lab will continue protecting the world from cyber threats and its business "from actions that are aimed at wrongfully damaging the company's reputation and commercial interests."
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106139/50/1061395077_151:0:2880:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_d229ca7f0344664b98ba88357307673b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
cybersecurity firm kaspersky lab, increase in cybercrimes ,us sanctions on cybercrime, news us commerce department sanctions entity
cybersecurity firm kaspersky lab, increase in cybercrimes ,us sanctions on cybercrime, news us commerce department sanctions entity

US Ban on Use of Kaspersky Lab's Software to Lead to Increase in Cybercrimes - Company

00:29 GMT 21.06.2024
© Sputnik / Kirill Kallinikov / Go to the mediabankKaspersky Lab office in Moscow
Kaspersky Lab office in Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.06.2024
© Sputnik / Kirill Kallinikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The decision of the US Commerce Department to ban the use of Russian multinational cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab's software in the United States will lead to an increase in cybercrimes, the company's press office told Sputnik on Friday.
On Thursday, the US Commerce Department issued a new rule prohibiting information and communications technology and services (ICTS) transactions with Kaspersky Lab effective September 29, imposed new export restrictions on Kaspersky and blacklisted Kaspersky Lab, Kaspersky Group and Kaspersky Labs Limited for their alleged cooperation with Russia's military and intelligence authorities.
"First of all, this decision will promote cybercrimes. International cooperation among cybersecurity experts is necessary to effectively counter cyber threats, but it is now limited. Moreover, users and businesses in the US will not be able to protect their devices from malware with industry-leading technology, according to independent tests. Our current customers in the US will face significant challenges as they will now be forced to urgently seek replacements for technologies they have relied on for years," the company said in a statement.
The company added that Kaspersky Lab will continue protecting the world from cyber threats and its business "from actions that are aimed at wrongfully damaging the company's reputation and commercial interests."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала