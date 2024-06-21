https://sputnikglobe.com/20240621/us-ban-on-use-of-kaspersky-labs-software-to-lead-to-increase-in-cybercrimes---company-1119040121.html

US Ban on Use of Kaspersky Lab's Software to Lead to Increase in Cybercrimes - Company

The decision of the US Commerce Department to ban the use of Russian multinational cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab's software in the US will lead to an increase in cybercrimes, company stated.

On Thursday, the US Commerce Department issued a new rule prohibiting information and communications technology and services (ICTS) transactions with Kaspersky Lab effective September 29, imposed new export restrictions on Kaspersky and blacklisted Kaspersky Lab, Kaspersky Group and Kaspersky Labs Limited for their alleged cooperation with Russia's military and intelligence authorities.The company added that Kaspersky Lab will continue protecting the world from cyber threats and its business "from actions that are aimed at wrongfully damaging the company's reputation and commercial interests."

