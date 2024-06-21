US Ban on Use of Kaspersky Lab's Software to Lead to Increase in Cybercrimes - Company

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240621/us-ban-on-use-of-kaspersky-labs-software-to-lead-to-increase-in-cybercrimes---company-1119040121.html
On Thursday, the US Commerce Department issued a new rule prohibiting information and communications technology and services (ICTS) transactions with Kaspersky Lab effective September 29, imposed new export restrictions on Kaspersky and blacklisted Kaspersky Lab, Kaspersky Group and Kaspersky Labs Limited for their alleged cooperation with Russia's military and intelligence authorities.The company added that Kaspersky Lab will continue protecting the world from cyber threats and its business "from actions that are aimed at wrongfully damaging the company's reputation and commercial interests."
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The decision of the US Commerce Department to ban the use of Russian multinational cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab's software in the United States will lead to an increase in cybercrimes, the company's press office told Sputnik on Friday.
On Thursday, the US Commerce Department issued a new rule prohibiting information and communications technology and services (ICTS) transactions with Kaspersky Lab effective September 29, imposed new export restrictions on Kaspersky and blacklisted Kaspersky Lab, Kaspersky Group and Kaspersky Labs Limited for their alleged cooperation with Russia's military and intelligence authorities.
"First of all, this decision will promote cybercrimes. International cooperation among cybersecurity experts is necessary to effectively counter cyber threats, but it is now limited. Moreover, users and businesses in the US will not be able to protect their devices from malware with industry-leading technology, according to independent tests. Our current customers in the US will face significant challenges as they will now be forced to urgently seek replacements for technologies they have relied on for years," the company said in a statement.
The company added that Kaspersky Lab will continue protecting the world from cyber threats and its business "from actions that are aimed at wrongfully damaging the company's reputation and commercial interests."