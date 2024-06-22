https://sputnikglobe.com/20240622/china-accuses-eu-of-provoking-trade-war-over-planned-ev-tariffs-1119061884.html
China Accuses EU of Provoking 'Trade War' Over Planned EV Tariffs
The EU is provoking a conflict that could lead to a "trade war" with China, according to a statement from Beijing's Ministry of Commerce.
The EU is provoking a conflict that could lead to a "trade war" with China, according to a statement from Beijing's Ministry of Commerce. The European Commission recently conducted an investigation into electric vehiclesimported from China and found what Brussels considers to be "unfair" government subsidies. As a result, the EC may impose anti-dumping duties on these imports, with tariffs ranging from 17 to 38% depending on the manufacturer, effective from July 4.In response, China's Ministry of Commerce announced the initiation of an anti-dumping investigation into pork imports from the EU. "The current trade frictions between China and the EU are not what China wishes to see," said the ministry spokesperson in a statement posted on its website on Friday.The ministry highlighted that China has always adhered to WTO rules and exercised caution and restraint in using trade protection measures. "Unfortunately, the European side continues to provoke trade disputes… The EU continues to escalate trade disagreements, which could trigger a 'trade war.' The responsibility lies entirely with the EU," the statement noted.Earlier, China stated that the EU's plans to impose tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles harm the legitimate rights and interests of China's EV industry, expressing sharp dissatisfaction and vowing to take decisive countermeasures.
Beijing emphasized that the EU's methods exemplify protectionism, and China is resolute in defending its legitimate interests.
The EU is provoking a conflict that could lead to a "trade war" with China, according to a statement from Beijing's Ministry of Commerce.
The European Commission recently conducted an investigation into electric vehicles
imported from China and found what Brussels considers to be "unfair" government subsidies. As a result, the EC may impose anti-dumping duties on these imports
, with tariffs ranging from 17 to 38% depending on the manufacturer, effective from July 4.
In response, China's Ministry of Commerce announced the initiation of an anti-dumping investigation into pork imports from the EU. "The current trade frictions between China and the EU are not what China wishes to see," said the ministry spokesperson in a statement posted on its website on Friday.
The ministry highlighted that China has always adhered to WTO rules and exercised caution and restraint in using trade protection measures. "Unfortunately, the European side continues to provoke trade disputes… The EU continues to escalate trade disagreements, which could trigger a 'trade war.' The responsibility lies entirely with the EU," the statement noted.
Earlier, China stated that the EU's plans to impose tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles harm the legitimate rights and interests of China's EV industry, expressing sharp dissatisfaction and vowing to take decisive countermeasures.