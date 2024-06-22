https://sputnikglobe.com/20240622/chronicle-of-a-tragedy-dramatic-photos-from-the-nazi-invasion-of-the-soviet-union-during-wwii-1119061996.html

Chronicle of a Tragedy: Dramatic Photos from the Nazi Invasion of the Soviet Union During WWII

Chronicle of a Tragedy: Dramatic Photos from the Nazi Invasion of the Soviet Union During WWII

Sputnik International

In the early hours of June 22, 1941 the Third Reich launched its invasion of the Soviet Union, thus kickstarting the bloodiest part of World War II. Several million troops, including Nazi German forces and troops from Berlin's European vassals, participated in the invasion codenamed Operation Barbarossa.

2024-06-22T18:15+0000

2024-06-22T18:15+0000

2024-06-22T18:15+0000

multimedia

photo

soviet union

russia

red army

nazi

red square

world war ii

great patriotic war

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/16/1119062169_0:533:2047:1684_1920x0_80_0_0_fa72ee75c5955acae9ce49db74cd9641.jpg

The ensuing conflict, which ended with the defeat and surrender of Nazi Germany in May 1945 is known in Russia as the Great Patriotic War - the war where the very existence of the Soviet people and Russia was on the line.Explore Sputnik's photo gallery to find out more!

soviet union

russia

nazi germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

world war ii, soviet union, ussr, nazi germany, how word war ii started, russia