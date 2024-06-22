International
Chronicle of a Tragedy: Dramatic Photos from the Nazi Invasion of the Soviet Union During WWII
Chronicle of a Tragedy: Dramatic Photos from the Nazi Invasion of the Soviet Union During WWII
In the early hours of June 22, 1941 the Third Reich launched its invasion of the Soviet Union, thus kickstarting the bloodiest part of World War II. Several million troops, including Nazi German forces and troops from Berlin's European vassals, participated in the invasion codenamed Operation Barbarossa.
The ensuing conflict, which ended with the defeat and surrender of Nazi Germany in May 1945 is known in Russia as the Great Patriotic War - the war where the very existence of the Soviet people and Russia was on the line.Explore Sputnik's photo gallery to find out more!
Chronicle of a Tragedy: Dramatic Photos from the Nazi Invasion of the Soviet Union During WWII

18:15 GMT 22.06.2024
In the early hours of June 22, 1941 the Third Reich launched its invasion of the Soviet Union, thus kickstarting the bloodiest part of World War II. Several million troops, including Nazi German forces and troops from Berlin's European vassals, participated in the invasion codenamed Operation Barbarossa.
The ensuing conflict, which ended with the defeat and surrender of Nazi Germany in May 1945 is known in Russia as the Great Patriotic War - the war where the very existence of the Soviet people and Russia was on the line.
Explore Sputnik's photo gallery to find out more!
The Nazi invasion was preceded by an extensive disinformation campaign conducted by Berlin, which afforded the Third Reich the element of surprise.

Above: Nazi German soldiers, supported by armored personnel carriers, move into a burning Russian village, somewhere along the German-Russian front, in this June 26, 1941, file photo.

A still from the "Unknown War" documentary about the war between USSR and Nazi Germany.

A still from the "Unknown War" documentary about the war between USSR and Nazi Germany.

Despite suffering stinging defeats during the initial phase of the German invasion, Soviet troops continued fighting no matter the odds.

Above: Soviet rocket launchers rain death upon Nazi German forces.

The Red Square in Moscow. June 23, 1941.

The Red Square in Moscow. June 23, 1941.

The invasion, however ferocious, failed to break the spirit of the Soviets. Thousands rushed to enlist and bring the fight to the enemy.

Above: Soviet soldiers marching to the frontline. June 23, 1941.

The invasion, however ferocious, failed to break the spirit of the Soviets. Thousands rushed to enlist and bring the fight to the enemy.

Above: Soviet soldiers marching to the frontline. June 23, 1941.

Soviet tank of the armored regiment at the J.V. Stalin's Military Academy of Mechanization and Motorization in Moscow. June 1941.

Soviet tank of the armored regiment at the J.V. Stalin's Military Academy of Mechanization and Motorization in Moscow. June 1941.

Soviet cities and their residents prepared to repel the Nazi German invaders. Moscow, the capital of the Soviet Union, was no exception.

Above: Air defense searchlights scan the night sky above Moscow. June 1941.

Soviet cities and their residents prepared to repel the Nazi German invaders. Moscow, the capital of the Soviet Union, was no exception.

Above: Air defense searchlights scan the night sky above Moscow. June 1941.

While members of the German and foreign press crowd around as Foreign Minister Joachim Von Ribbentrop declares Germany at war with Russia on June 22, 1941, at the Foreign Office in Berlin. At Ribbentrop’s right is Dr. Otto Dietrich, secretary of state in charge of press relations, and at his left Dr. Paul Schmidt, interpreter.

As the Nazi battalions pushed deep into the European part of the USSR, Soviet forces fought desperately to slow and then halt the enemy advance.

Above: Nazi German soldiers are seen in action against the Red Army at an unknown location along the frontlines in the early days of the German invasion of the Soviet Union, in this 1941 file photo.

The invasion was accompanied by Nazi air raids on major Soviet population and industrial centers.

Above: The results of a Nazi air raid on a military hardware factory in Kiev. June 24, 1941.

The invasion was accompanied by Nazi air raids on major Soviet population and industrial centers.

Above: The results of a Nazi air raid on a military hardware factory in Kiev. June 24, 1941.

Medics treating the injured during a Nazi air raid on Kishinev. June 22, 1941.

Medics treating the injured during a Nazi air raid on Kishinev. June 22, 1941.

On June 24, 1941 the Soviet Information Bureau news agency was formed.

On June 24, 1941 the Soviet Information Bureau news agency was formed.

Many Soviet soldiers, sailors and pilots voluntarily gave their lives for defense of their Motherland. On June 26, 1941 the crew of Captain Nikolai Gastello rammed their burning bomber aircraft into a German armored column.

Many Soviet soldiers, sailors and pilots voluntarily gave their lives for defense of their Motherland. On June 26, 1941 the crew of Captain Nikolai Gastello rammed their burning bomber aircraft into a German armored column.

Soviet medic. Moscow, June 1941.

Soviet medic. Moscow, June 1941.

In some regions of the Soviet Union, certain local groups actively collaborated with the Nazis. In 1941, Lithuanian Nazi collaborators actively participated in the mass murder of Jews that became known as the Kaunas massacre.

In some regions of the Soviet Union, certain local groups actively collaborated with the Nazis. In 1941, Lithuanian Nazi collaborators actively participated in the mass murder of Jews that became known as the Kaunas massacre.

Residents of Moscow listen to the radio broadcast announcing the Nazi German invasion. June 22, 1941.

Residents of Moscow listen to the radio broadcast announcing the Nazi German invasion. June 22, 1941.

Though in the first weeks of the invasion it seemed that the Soviet defense might break, through superhuman efforts and selfless heroism of its people the USSR withstood the Nazi onslaught and prepared to take the battle to the enemy.

Above: Soviet soldiers march towards the front line. The banner on the left says: "Our cause is just. The enemy will be defeated. Victory will be ours."

Though in the first weeks of the invasion it seemed that the Soviet defense might break, through superhuman efforts and selfless heroism of its people the USSR withstood the Nazi onslaught and prepared to take the battle to the enemy.

Above: Soviet soldiers march towards the front line. The banner on the left says: "Our cause is just. The enemy will be defeated. Victory will be ours."

June 22 is regarded in Russia as a day of remembrance when people honor the sacrifice of those who, over 80 years ago, ensured the very survival of the country.

June 22 is regarded in Russia as a day of remembrance when people honor the sacrifice of those who, over 80 years ago, ensured the very survival of the country.

