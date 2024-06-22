https://sputnikglobe.com/20240622/cuba-joins-south-africas-lawsuit-against-israel-at-icj---foreign-ministry-1119055385.html

Cuba Joins South Africa's Lawsuit Against Israel at ICJ - Foreign Ministry

Cuba has decided to join South Africa’s case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Israel’s alleged genocide in the Gaza Strip, the Cuban Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"In accordance with a firm and permanent commitment to support and participate to the fullest extent possible in the legitimate international efforts to stop genocide against the Palestinian people, the government of the Republic of Cuba has decided to participate in the lawsuit of the Republic of South Africa against the State of Israel in the International Court of Justice," the ministry said in a communique. On December 29, 2023, South Africa filed a lawsuit with the ICJ against Israel over alleged genocide in the Gaza Strip. On January 26, the ICJ ruled provisional measures ordering Israel to take urgent steps to prevent acts of genocide and ensure the flow of humanitarian aid to the enclave. At the same time, the ICJ did not order an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.In early March, the African nation went back to the ICJ to call for additional provisional measures against Israel that would address widespread starvation among Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip. On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted during the attack.Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas and rescuing the hostages. More than 37,300 people have been killed and over 85,300 others have been wounded in Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip since October 7, according to local authorities.

