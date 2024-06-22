https://sputnikglobe.com/20240622/france-right-wing-poised-to-win-parliamentary-elections-1119051495.html

France Right-Wing Poised to Win Parliamentary Elections

Sputnik International

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss various current events, including the French elections and NATO's new chief.

fault lines

France Far-Right Poised to Win Parliamentary Elections

The show begins with Senior Research Fellow at the Global Policy Institute George Szamuely weighing in on the latest developments out of the French elections and NATO naming a new chief.Then, founder and editor of The Last American Vagabond Ryan Cristian discusses RFK Jr. not qualifying for the CNN debates and shares his perspective on the two-party system.Later, counselor-at-law Tyler Nixon weighs in on Biden and Trump's performance in the polls.The show closes with Beirut-based Ecuadorean journalist and Editor of The Cradle Esteban Carrillo discussing rising tensions between Lebanon and Israel.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

