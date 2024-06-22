https://sputnikglobe.com/20240622/frances-left-wing-parties-vow-to-scrap-macrons-controversial-pension-reform-if-elected-1119056289.html
France's Left-Wing Parties Vow to Scrap Macron's Controversial Pension Reform If Elected
France's Left-Wing Parties Vow to Scrap Macron's Controversial Pension Reform If Elected
Sputnik International
The New Popular Front promised to introduce a bill to cancel President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform and lower the retirement age to 60 years if it wins the snap parliamentary elections.
2024-06-22T02:57+0000
2024-06-22T02:57+0000
2024-06-22T02:57+0000
world
europe
france
emmanuel macron
european parliament
snap election
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104996/74/1049967446_0:264:2816:1848_1920x0_80_0_0_1588d64efe4c744cac3d7249d26c8edf.jpg
"If we win, we will present a major bill on the pension at the age of 60 before 2027. We will rely on joint work with our social partners in it," Eric Coquerel, a lawmaker from La France Insoumise party from the coalition, told a press conference.If the coalition is victorious, Macron's reform will be canceled as early as 2024, he said. The parties then plan to organize a large-scale conference to discuss with social organizations the legal framework for returning the retirement age to 60, the lawmaker added. The slogan "Pension at 60" was one of the main slogans at the protests against the pension reform that took place in France from January to June 2023. Over 1 million participants took part in mass actions across the country, but the law gradually raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 years came into force in September 2023. On June 9, Macron announced the dissolution of the French parliament's lower house and holding of two-round snap parliamentary elections on June 30 and July 7. The decision was made in the wake of the European Parliament elections in which France's right-wing National Rally party emerged victorious, finishing with over 15 percentage points ahead of Macron's centrist coalition.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240622/french-politics-wont-get-less-complicated-after-election-1119055521.html
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104996/74/1049967446_0:0:2816:2112_1920x0_80_0_0_380a9351b97d3b56a9add44d90313471.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
new popular front, french pension reform, president emmanuel macron's pension reform, new snap elections in france
new popular front, french pension reform, president emmanuel macron's pension reform, new snap elections in france
France's Left-Wing Parties Vow to Scrap Macron's Controversial Pension Reform If Elected
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The New Popular Front, a new coalition formed by France's left-wing parties, promised on Friday to introduce a bill to cancel President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform and lower the retirement age to 60 years if it wins the snap parliamentary elections.
"If we win, we will present a major bill on the pension at the age of 60 before 2027. We will rely on joint work with our social partners in it," Eric Coquerel, a lawmaker from La France Insoumise party from the coalition, told a press conference.
If the coalition is victorious, Macron's reform will be canceled as early as 2024, he said. The parties then plan to organize a large-scale conference to discuss with social organizations the legal framework for returning the retirement age to 60, the lawmaker added.
It is proposed to use, among other things, a tax on extremely high incomes to finance pensions.
The slogan "Pension at 60" was one of the main slogans at the protests against the pension reform that took place in France from January to June 2023. Over 1 million participants took part in mass actions across the country, but the law gradually raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 years came into force in September 2023.
On June 9, Macron announced the dissolution
of the French parliament's lower house and holding of two-round snap parliamentary elections on June 30 and July 7. The decision was made in the wake of the European Parliament elections in which France's right-wing National Rally party emerged victorious, finishing with over 15 percentage points ahead of Macron's centrist coalition.