https://sputnikglobe.com/20240622/frances-left-wing-parties-vow-to-scrap-macrons-controversial-pension-reform-if-elected-1119056289.html

France's Left-Wing Parties Vow to Scrap Macron's Controversial Pension Reform If Elected

France's Left-Wing Parties Vow to Scrap Macron's Controversial Pension Reform If Elected

Sputnik International

The New Popular Front promised to introduce a bill to cancel President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform and lower the retirement age to 60 years if it wins the snap parliamentary elections.

2024-06-22T02:57+0000

2024-06-22T02:57+0000

2024-06-22T02:57+0000

world

europe

france

emmanuel macron

european parliament

snap election

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104996/74/1049967446_0:264:2816:1848_1920x0_80_0_0_1588d64efe4c744cac3d7249d26c8edf.jpg

"If we win, we will present a major bill on the pension at the age of 60 before 2027. We will rely on joint work with our social partners in it," Eric Coquerel, a lawmaker from La France Insoumise party from the coalition, told a press conference.If the coalition is victorious, Macron's reform will be canceled as early as 2024, he said. The parties then plan to organize a large-scale conference to discuss with social organizations the legal framework for returning the retirement age to 60, the lawmaker added. The slogan "Pension at 60" was one of the main slogans at the protests against the pension reform that took place in France from January to June 2023. Over 1 million participants took part in mass actions across the country, but the law gradually raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 years came into force in September 2023. On June 9, Macron announced the dissolution of the French parliament's lower house and holding of two-round snap parliamentary elections on June 30 and July 7. The decision was made in the wake of the European Parliament elections in which France's right-wing National Rally party emerged victorious, finishing with over 15 percentage points ahead of Macron's centrist coalition.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240622/french-politics-wont-get-less-complicated-after-election-1119055521.html

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

new popular front, french pension reform, president emmanuel macron's pension reform, new snap elections in france