IDF Spokesman Says Israel Cannot Defeat Hamas, So What Are They Doing?

The top spokesman of the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) said that his military cannot defeat Hamas, the stated goal of the Netanyahu government. So what is their real goal?

“This business of destroying Hamas, making Hamas disappear – it’s simply throwing sand in the eyes of the public,” said the spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari. “Hamas is an idea, Hamas is a party. It’s rooted in the hearts of the people – whoever thinks we can eliminate Hamas is wrong.”But if defeating Hamas is impossible, what are Israel’s real goals in Gaza?For Netanyahu, it may just be political survival. Before October 7, there were regular protests against him by Israelis over his reforms of the country’s Supreme Court. Those protests have now renewed, as have protests accusing Netanyahu of not prioritizing the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.“He believes that continuing to wage this genocide against the Palestinian people is critical for his political survival,” argued the co-editor of Popular Resistance, Dr. Margaret Flowers on Sputnik's The Critical Hour. “Everything is falling apart around him.”The Critical Hour co-host and political analyst Garland Nixon speculated that when Israeli officials say “Hamas” it is really a euphemism for Palestinians. “I know someone that was in the Iraq War and he would say ‘Yeah, we were in the desert and we looked out and we knew Saddam was out there everywhere’. He just meant Iraqi soldiers. They use that. VC, Charlie, he’s out there everywhere,” Nixon explained. “The reality is, to me, when Netanyahu says ‘I want to destroy or kill Hamas’ he’s just saying destroy men, women, children, all of them.”Last week, the official X account of the Israeli government posted a video that included the quote, “There are no innocent civilians there (in Gaza).” The video was also posted on several other official Israeli government accounts.In addition to Gaza, Israel has also been in a tit-for-tat war against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Earlier this week, Hezbollah released a nine-minute video of drone footage over Israeli airspace, highlighting critical security infrastructure and even the homes of some high-ranking officials. On Wednesday, Hezbollah Secretary-General Hasan Nasrallah warned that Hezbollah could move into the Galilee region in northern Israel.On Friday, Israeli media reported that the CEO of a company that manages Israel’s electrical systems said that Hezbollah could make Israel “uninhabitable” within 72 hours by attacking its power grid.“We are not ready for a real war. We live in a fantasy world, in my eyes,” the CEO, Shaul Goldstein, said.Yet the war drums continue to beat in Israel. On Tuesday, following the release of the drone footage by Hezbollah, Israel’s foreign minister said his country is ready for an “all-out war” in Lebanon.“If the state of Israel really wanted to make its people secure, they would have negotiated a ceasefire a long time ago and ended these hostilities. But that’s definitely not their goal. Complete eradication of the Palestinian people is their goal. And they don’t care what the civilian cost is," said Flowers.

