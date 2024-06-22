https://sputnikglobe.com/20240622/putin-lays-wreath-at-tomb-of-unknown-soldier-on-83rd-anniversary-of-nazi-invasion-of-ussr-1119058559.html

Putin Lays Wreath at Tomb of Unknown Soldier on 83rd Anniversary of Nazi Invasion of USSR

The annual ceremony, which commemorates the start of the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War, is traditionally attended by veterans and senior Russian politicians.

Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Moscow as Russian President Vladimir Putin is attending a wreath-­laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Red Square to mark the 83rd anniversary of the Nazi invasion of the Soviet Union.On December 6, 1966, in commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi troops near Moscow, the ashes of an unknown soldier were transferred from a mass grave on the 41st kilometer of the Leningrad Highway and solemnly buried in the Alexander Garden near the Kremlin Wall.Follow Sputnik feed to find out more.

russia

