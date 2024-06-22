International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240622/putin-lays-wreath-at-tomb-of-unknown-soldier-on-83rd-anniversary-of-nazi-invasion-of-ussr-1119058559.html
Putin Lays Wreath at Tomb of Unknown Soldier on 83rd Anniversary of Nazi Invasion of USSR
Putin Lays Wreath at Tomb of Unknown Soldier on 83rd Anniversary of Nazi Invasion of USSR
Sputnik International
The annual ceremony, which commemorates the start of the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War, is traditionally attended by veterans and senior Russian politicians.
2024-06-22T09:54+0000
2024-06-22T09:54+0000
russia
russia
vladimir putin
ceremony
invasion
great patriotic war
tomb of the unknown soldier
wreaths
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105340/95/1053409565_0:0:3065:1725_1920x0_80_0_0_066500f09063df89f189ba4efa1d3977.jpg
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Moscow as Russian President Vladimir Putin is attending a wreath-­laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Red Square to mark the 83rd anniversary of the Nazi invasion of the Soviet Union.On December 6, 1966, in commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi troops near Moscow, the ashes of an unknown soldier were transferred from a mass grave on the 41st kilometer of the Leningrad Highway and solemnly buried in the Alexander Garden near the Kremlin Wall.Follow Sputnik feed to find out more.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Putin Lays Flowers at Unknown Soldier Tomb on 83rd Anniversary of Nazi Invasion of USSR
Sputnik International
Putin Lays Flowers at Unknown Soldier Tomb on 83rd Anniversary of Nazi Invasion of USSR
2024-06-22T09:54+0000
true
PT3M11S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105340/95/1053409565_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_af18ab2309884af58be257461bfdf485.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
a wreath-­laying ceremony at the tomb of the unknown soldier near the kremlin wall, russian president vladimir putin, the 83rd anniversary of the nazi invasion of the soviet union
a wreath-­laying ceremony at the tomb of the unknown soldier near the kremlin wall, russian president vladimir putin, the 83rd anniversary of the nazi invasion of the soviet union

Putin Lays Wreath at Tomb of Unknown Soldier on 83rd Anniversary of Nazi Invasion of USSR

09:54 GMT 22.06.2024
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev / Go to the mediabank The Eternal Flame at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Alexander Garden.
 The Eternal Flame at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Alexander Garden. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.06.2024
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
The annual ceremony, which commemorates the start of the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War, is traditionally attended by veterans and senior Russian politicians.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Moscow as Russian President Vladimir Putin is attending a wreath-­laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Red Square to mark the 83rd anniversary of the Nazi invasion of the Soviet Union.
On December 6, 1966, in commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi troops near Moscow, the ashes of an unknown soldier were transferred from a mass grave on the 41st kilometer of the Leningrad Highway and solemnly buried in the Alexander Garden near the Kremlin Wall.
Follow Sputnik feed to find out more.
© Ruptly
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала