Rasht-Caspian Railway: How Could It Help Iran Negate Isolation From Global Trade?

Iran’s Minister of Transport Mehrdad Bazrpash touted the opening of the Rasht-Caspian railway as a historic development, which he said will significantly boost the country’s cargo transit capacities.
The Rasht-Caspian railway line, which was recently unveiled in Iran, is a vital project for the Islamic Republic, especially in terms of its economic significance, Stanislav Tarasov, political scientist and expert on the Middle East and the Caucasus, told Sputnik."The project is the most effective railway route with a direct link to Russia, which can add to a significant rise in trade turnover between Tehran and Moscow," Tarasov said.One can perceive the Rasht-Caspian project as an international transit route, which could be of interest to such countries as China and India, according to the pundit.The 37-km railway line, which connects the Iranian city of Rascht to the Caspian Sea, was launched in northern Iran on June 20. The unveiling ceremony was attended by senior officials from Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan, including Iran's acting President Mohammad Mokhber, Iranian Minister of Transport and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash, Russian presidential aide Igor Levitin, Governor of Russia’s Astrakhan Region Igor Babushkin and Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev.The International North–South Transport Corridor, of which the Rasht-Caspian railway line is a part, is a 7,200-kilometer transportation network that connects ship, rail, and road routes for moving cargo between India, Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia, Central Asia, and Europe.
The Rasht-Caspian railway line
, which was recently unveiled in Iran, is a vital project for the Islamic Republic, especially in terms of its economic significance, Stanislav Tarasov
, political scientist and expert on the Middle East and the Caucasus, told Sputnik.
"Currently, the Rasht-Caspian project is the main part of the International North-South Transport Corridor" that connects the Persian Gulf to the Caspian Sea, the expert recalled.
"The project is the most effective railway route with a direct link to Russia, which can add to a significant rise in trade turnover between Tehran and Moscow," Tarasov said.
"Russia is directly interested in Iran turning into ‘the number one power in the Middle East’ [not least thanks to the project], because Moscow is developing reliable relations with Tehran," he noted.
One can perceive the Rasht-Caspian project as an international transit route, which could be of interest to such countries as China and India, according to the pundit.
"The emergence of such a communication corridor will strengthen the regional security system one way or another, a geopolitical aspect meaning that Iran is completely pulling out of [international trade] isolation," Tarasov concluded.
The 37-km railway line, which connects the Iranian city of Rascht to the Caspian Sea, was launched in northern Iran on June 20. The unveiling ceremony was attended by senior officials from Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan, including Iran's acting President Mohammad Mokhber, Iranian Minister of Transport and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash, Russian presidential aide Igor Levitin, Governor of Russia’s Astrakhan Region Igor Babushkin and Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev.
The International North–South Transport Corridor, of which the Rasht-Caspian railway line is a part, is a 7,200-kilometer transportation network that connects ship, rail, and road routes for moving cargo between India, Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia, Central Asia, and Europe.