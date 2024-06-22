https://sputnikglobe.com/20240622/romania-to-launch-domestic-drone-production-by-year-end-1119061144.html

Romania to Launch Domestic Drone Production By Year-End

Romania to Launch Domestic Drone Production By Year-End

Sputnik International

Romania plans to design an indigenous unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and open a center preparing drone operators this year, Economy Minister Radu Oprea said on Saturday.

2024-06-22T13:32+0000

2024-06-22T13:32+0000

2024-06-22T13:32+0000

military

romania

china

drone

uav

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/18/1116953537_0:0:3075:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_8f8765931313d9b4dcefdc08e35cb0ee.jpg

"We are convinced that by the end of summer we will have a project plan ready for the Romanian drone. By the end of the year the plan will be implemented. Carfil, the company representing the state-owned Romarm, intends to open a center preparing UAV operators both for civilian and military purposes," Oprea was quoted by Radio Romania. The Carfil company has signed an agreement with US Periscope Aviation to move the production of its drone from China to Romania, Opera added. In May, Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said that the country was working on a drone production project as part of the army rearmament.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240615/nato-hawks-plans-for-new-bases-in-poland-romania-slovakia-wont-transpire-any-time-soon---analyst-1118968257.html

romania

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

romania, drones, unmanned aerial vehicle (uav), drone operators