Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Military Facilities, Depots Near Lvov
Strikes were delivered on military facilities and depots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, where parts for aircraft were stored, in the Lvov region in western Ukraine, the coordinator of pro-Russian underground network in Nikolayev, Sergei Lebedev, told Sputnik.
Earlier, Lebedev reported damage to the energy infrastructure in the Lvov region, as well as in Vinnitsa, Khmelnytsky, Volyn, and Ivano-Frankovsk regions of Ukraine. A critical energy infrastructure facility has been damaged in the Lvov region of Ukraine, the head of the regional military administration, Maksym Kozytsky, said on Saturday. “The strike on a critical energy infrastructure facility in the Lvov region. The fire broke out, firefighters are working at the scene,” he wrote on Telegram. There has been no information of victims yet, Kozytsky said. Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Russian armed forces started striking critical Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, 2022, two days after a bombing attack against the Crimean bridge, which Russian authorities believe was carried out by Ukrainian security services. The strikes target energy, defense, military administration and communications facilities across the country.
Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Military Facilities, Depots Near Lvov

05:40 GMT 22.06.2024 (Updated: 05:47 GMT 22.06.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Strikes were delivered on military facilities and depots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, where parts for aircraft were stored, in the Lvov region in western Ukraine, the coordinator of pro-Russian underground network in Nikolayev, Sergei Lebedev, told Sputnik.
Earlier, Lebedev reported damage to the energy infrastructure in the Lvov region, as well as in Vinnitsa, Khmelnytsky, Volyn, and Ivano-Frankovsk regions of Ukraine.
A critical energy infrastructure facility has been damaged in the Lvov region of Ukraine, the head of the regional military administration, Maksym Kozytsky, said on Saturday.
“The strike on a critical energy infrastructure facility in the Lvov region. The fire broke out, firefighters are working at the scene,” he wrote on Telegram.
There has been no information of victims yet, Kozytsky said.
Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Russian armed forces started striking critical Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, 2022, two days after a bombing attack against the Crimean bridge, which Russian authorities believe was carried out by Ukrainian security services. The strikes target energy, defense, military administration and communications facilities across the country.
