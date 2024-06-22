International
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Rachel Blevins and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
South Korea Mulls Arming Ukraine, TikTok Takes on US and More
South Korea Mulls Arming Ukraine, TikTok Takes on US and More
On this edition of The Backstory, Rachel Blevins discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including South Korea's threat to send weapons to Ukraine.
radio
South Korea Mulls Arming Ukraine, TikTok Takes on U.S. and More
On this edition of The Backstory, Rachel Blevins discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including South Korea's threat to send weapons to Ukraine.
Rachel began the last show of the week by hosting journalist and podcaster, Peter Coffin, on the topic of the U.S. government vs TikTok, as the social media platform fights to remain inside the country.RT journalist and reporter, Manila Chan, then joined the show to discuss the upcoming presidential debate on CNN.Journalist and writer for RT.com, Nebojsa Malic, helped Rachel kick off the last hour of the show with a discussion on the potentially new NATO leader, along with a slew of topics on European affairs.In the final segment of the show, Rachel spoke to journalist and geopolitical analyst, KJ Noh, about South Korea's threat to send weapons to Ukraine in response to the Russian-DPRK pact.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Rachel Blevins
South Korea Mulls Arming Ukraine, TikTok Takes on US and More

04:05 GMT 22.06.2024 (Updated: 09:21 GMT 22.06.2024)
The Backstory
South Korea Mulls Arming Ukraine, TikTok Takes on U.S. and More
Rachel Blevins
On this edition of The Backstory, Rachel Blevins discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including South Korea's threat to send weapons to Ukraine.
Rachel began the last show of the week by hosting journalist and podcaster, Peter Coffin, on the topic of the U.S. government vs TikTok, as the social media platform fights to remain inside the country.
RT journalist and reporter, Manila Chan, then joined the show to discuss the upcoming presidential debate on CNN.
Journalist and writer for RT.com, Nebojsa Malic, helped Rachel kick off the last hour of the show with a discussion on the potentially new NATO leader, along with a slew of topics on European affairs.
In the final segment of the show, Rachel spoke to journalist and geopolitical analyst, KJ Noh, about South Korea's threat to send weapons to Ukraine in response to the Russian-DPRK pact.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
